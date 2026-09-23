Delhi Court Hands Six-Year Jail Term To Three For Stabbing

A Delhi court has sentenced three individuals to six years of rigorous imprisonment for attempted murder, highlighting the severe consequences of violent crime and the judiciary's commitment to justice.

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Key Points Three men, Sahil, Mohit, and Vishal, received six years rigorous imprisonment for attempted murder.

The Delhi court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts.

The incident involved stabbing a youth, Mukul, with a poker in Badarpur in 2019.

Mukul suffered severe injuries, including a pierced lung, with the poker tip near his aorta.

The court ruled that the convicts acted with a common intention under IPC Sections 307 and 34.

A Delhi court has sentenced three men to six years' rigorous imprisonment for stabbing a youth with a poker in the Badarpur area in 2019, saying the convicts had a common intention in committing the offence. Principal District and Sessions Judge Umed Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the trio -- Sahil alias Ishmile, Mohit, and Vishal alias Vicky -- sentenced under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In an order dated September 22, the court said, "Taking into account all these mitigating and militating facts, all the convicts namely Sahil alias Ishmile, Mohit and Vishal alias Vicky, are sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 06 years and a fine of Rs.10,000/- each". The court also directed that all the sentences would run concurrently and granted the convicts the benefit of the period already spent in custody.

Prosecution And Defence Arguments

The prosecution had sought the maximum punishment, arguing that the seriousness and gravity of the offence did not warrant leniency. The defence sought leniency, citing the family responsibilities of the convicts, their ages and the period for which they had faced trial since 2019. The court noted that all three had no other pending cases and had already undergone varying periods of imprisonment in the matter.

Details Of The Stabbing Incident

According to the prosecution, the three men had assaulted brothers Mukul and Manish on November 15, in Molarband Extension in Badarpur. During the attack, two of the accused allegedly caught hold of Mukul while Sahil struck him with a poker. The weapon pierced his back and remained lodged in his body. Mukul underwent surgery at Apollo Hospital, where doctors found that the poker had pierced his lung and its tip was less than half a centimetre from the aorta -- the main blood vessel through which oxygen and nutrients travel from the heart to organs.

The court had convicted the three men under Section 307/34 of the IPC in its September 19 judgment, holding that the accused had acted with a common intention. The court said Sahil had already undergone eight months and seven days in custody, Vishal one year and nine months, and Mohit 10 months and 15 days.