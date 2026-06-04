Delhi Court Remands Man In D-Company, ISI Nexus Probe

A Delhi court has remanded Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi to five days' police custody, intensifying the probe into his alleged links with D-Company, Pakistan's ISI, and the Mumbai underworld nexus.

Key Points A Delhi court granted five-day police custody for Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi over alleged D-Company and Pakistan ISI links.

Huzaifa was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra ATS, highlighting ongoing efforts against organised crime.

Investigators presented evidence, including chat screenshots and banking transactions, linking Huzaifa to Pakistan-based operative Yawar Khan.

The investigation targets the alleged Mumbai underworld-Pakistan ISI nexus, with Huzaifa reportedly linked to Karachi-based Munna Jhingada.

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded a 26-year-old man, who was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for his alleged links to a D-Company operative and Pakistan's ISI, to five days' police custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta allowed Delhi Police's plea seeking the custody of Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi.

Key Suspect In D-Company & ISI Links

Huzaifa was taken into custody by the Delhi Police after a Thane court granted his transit remand till June 5 and directed the investigators to produce him before the Delhi court.

During the hearing, the investigators submitted screenshots of chats and banking transactions to show that Huzaifa was in contact with Pakistan-based operative Yawar Khan. The court ordered compliance with all statutory safeguards during transit.

Huzaifa is said to be a close associate of Munna Jhingada, a key figure in the Mumbai underworld who is believed to be operating from Karachi.

Investigative agencies have been probing the alleged Mumbai underworld-Pakistan ISI nexus. They have recently conducted coordinated searches and raids at multiple locations in Mumbai in connection with the case.