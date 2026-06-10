Delhi Court Secures Swift Conviction In Water Motor Theft Case

A Delhi court has delivered swift justice, convicting two men for water motor theft in Dwarka within an impressive 29 days, highlighting efficient police investigation and judicial process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two men, Prince and Gautam, were convicted by a Dwarka court for stealing water motors from a Delhi home.

The conviction was secured within an impressive 29 days of the theft being reported.

Police registered an e-FIR, conducted local enquiries and technical analysis, and used CCTV footage to arrest the accused.

The investigation included recovery of stolen property and seizure of the vehicle used in the crime.

A chargesheet was filed quickly, and the trial concluded within six days, leading to the conviction.

A court here has found two men guilty in a theft case involving the stealing of water motors from a southwest Delhi home, with the conviction secured within 29 days of the offence, police said on Wednesday.

Swift Justice: Delhi Police Secure Quick Conviction

The accused, Prince and Gautam, were convicted by a Dwarka court on June 9 for stealing two water motors from the Raj Nagar area in Palam. Police said an e-FIR was registered on May 12 after the theft was reported. During the investigation, a team developed leads through local enquiries and technical analysis, leading to the arrest of both accused on May 30.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in the case. The investigation was backed by CCTV footage, recovery of stolen property, seizure of the vehicle and other technical and documentary evidence," a senior police officer said. He said that a chargesheet was filed before the court on June 4. The trial concluded within six days, resulting in the conviction of both accused.