Delhi Court Rejects Fourth Bail Plea For Accused In Jangpura Double Murder And Robbery

A Delhi court has once again denied bail to Aniket Jha, an accused in the horrific 2021 Jangpura Extension double murder and robbery case, citing the extreme gravity of the crimes and strong evidence against him.

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Key Points A Delhi court dismissed the fourth bail plea of Aniket Jha, accused in the 2021 Jangpura Extension double murder and robbery.

The court emphasised the gravity of the offence, involving the murder of two housemaids and a significant robbery of Rs 81.53 lakh, US dollars, euros, and pounds.

Evidence includes the recovery of a robbed mobile phone and Rs 7.60 lakh cash from the accused.

Charges framed against Aniket Jha include murder, dacoity, dacoity with murder, and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

The court ruled that prolonged custody alone does not warrant bail, especially with no material change in circumstances since previous rejections.

A Delhi court has dismissed the fourth regular bail application of a man accused of murdering two maids and looting a house in southeast Delhi, saying the gravity of the offence could not be overlooked merely because he had remained in custody for nearly five years.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivani Chauhan was hearing the bail plea filed by Aniket Jha alias Harsh, an accused in the 2021 Jangpura Extension double murder and robbery case.

In an order dated September 29, the court said, "The robbed phone of deceased Meena Rai was recovered at the instance of accused Aniket and co-accused Ramesh. The period of incarceration cannot be made the sole ground for considering the bail application while overlooking the gravity of the offence."

Details Of The Heinous Crime

The court noted that two housemaids were found unconscious at the house in Jangpura Extension, with one of them lying face down with her hands and legs tied with plastic rope and her mouth covered with silver-coloured tape.

The second maid was found dead in the drawing room and her mouth was also taped in a similar manner, the court said.

The house was also robbed, and during the investigation, cash amounting to around Rs 81.53 lakh, along with 617 US dollars, 1,600 euros and 740 pounds, was recovered, according to the order. A motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the offence was also recovered.

The court further noted that Rs 7.60 lakh in cash was recovered from Aniket's possession, while the robbed mobile phone of deceased Meena Rai was recovered at his instance and that of co-accused Ramesh.

Arguments And Court's Decision

Aniket's counsel argued that he had been in custody for around four years and 10 months and that only one of the 53 prosecution witnesses had been examined.

The defence also submitted that the earlier bail applications were filed before charges were framed and argued that the trial would take considerable time.

The prosecution opposed the plea, submitting that the offences were serious and there had been no material change in circumstances since dismissal of his previous bail application.

The court noted that charges under IPC sections 302 (murder), 395 (dacoity), 396 (dacoity with murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) had been framed against the accused.

It held that there was no material change in circumstances favouring the accused and dismissed his fourth regular bail application.

"The charges for offence under Sections 302/395/396/120B and 34 IPC have been framed against all the accused. This has further reinforced the case against the accused. Keeping in view the gravity of the offence and no material change in circumstance favouring the accused, no ground is made out to grant regular bail to the accused," the court said.