A Delhi court has underscored the critical importance of personal liberty and constitutional safeguards, ruling that prolonged detention without formal arrest violates fundamental rights, setting a significant precedent in cases of alleged smuggling.

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Key Points A Delhi court granted bail to Shoaib Nawab Khan, accused of drone component smuggling, citing violation of constitutional rights.

The court ruled that restraining a person for more than 24 hours before formal arrest infringes upon fundamental rights and constitutional safeguards.

It highlighted that constitutional protection under Article 22(2) applies from the moment liberty is curtailed, not just from formal arrest.

The court rejected the customs department's argument that Khan voluntarily requested to "rest," stating such a request cannot legitimise prolonged de facto custody.

The case involved the alleged seizure of ten Autel Robotics drones and other components, valued over Rs 1 crore, from Khan and two others travelling from Hong Kong on September 25.

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of smuggling drone components, saying that restraining a person for more than 24 hours before a formal arrest violates the fundamental right to personal liberty and constitutional safeguards on arrest.

Court's Stance On Unlawful Detention

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, in an order dated November 18, granted bail to accused Shoaib Nawab Khan, who had been in judicial custody since September 27.

In its order, the court said that Khan "remained under the control and restraint of the customs authorities for a period exceeding 24 hours" before his formal arrest.

"Apprehension and brief detention for the purpose of checking baggage and completing necessary formalities immediately after landing is permissible," the court said.

"However, keeping a person under restraint from the night of arrival on the 25th till the morning of the 27th, thereby postponing the formal arrest and the consequential constitutional safeguards, is not sanctioned by law," it added.

Upholding Constitutional Safeguards

Referring to Article 22(2) of the Constitution, which requires an arrested person to be produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours, the court said that the protection "attaches from the moment liberty is curtailed by restraint, and not merely from the artificial recording of formal arrest."

It further said, "The practice of detaining a person for prolonged periods under the colour of investigation or for 'rest' at the office premises, and thereafter recording formal arrest only when convenient, has the effect of circumventing the 24-hour mandate."

The court said the applicant was effectively apprehended after crossing the immigration channel on the night of September 25 but was produced before the magistrate only after formal arrest on September 27.

"The delay is far in excess of what is permissible," it said.

Legal Implications Of Prolonged Restraint

The court said that if the department was not in a position to form the requisite satisfaction under Customs Act provisions for effecting arrest after the initial interception and examination, "the proper course was to release the applicant (accused Khan) and to effect arrest subsequently, if and when the investigation so warranted."

"Prolonged detention without formal arrest, while continuing to restrain liberty, is violative of the basic principle of personal liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution and of the specific safeguards under Article 22," it said.

The court also rejected the customs department's argument that Khan had not been in continuous illegal custody, as he had himself submitted a written request to "rest" at the customs office and join proceedings the next morning.

Noting that the request letter was a typed one merely signed by Khan, the court said, Even assuming its existence, such a request cannot legitimise the continued restraint of personal liberty for the entire night of September 25, the whole (day) of September 26 and the night of September 26 without effecting formal arrest."

It said that the letter, "even if signed, cannot be treated as a voluntary waiver of these fundamental rights so as to permit the authorities to keep the person in de facto custody for such an extended period."

The court said that the prolonged detention without formal arrest and the delayed production before the magistrate "constitute a clear violation of Articles 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and 22 (safeguards on arrest and detention) of the Constitution."

Allegations And Bail Conditions

The customs department alleged that Khan and two others travelled from Hong Kong to Delhi via Vietnam, landing at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport at around 11 pm on September 25.

Ten Autel Robotics drones, along with remote controllers, adaptors, cables and other parts and an iPhone, were allegedly seized, with an aggregate value of over Rs 1 crore, it alleged.

The prosecution alleged that from Khan's checked-in baggage, four remote controllers, ten adaptors, ten power cables and one iPhone were allegedly recovered, while the drone bodies were carried by another passenger.

The prosecution claimed that the drones are military-grade UAVs whose import is prohibited.

Khan's first bail plea was dismissed by a magistrate court on October 27.

The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh along with one surety of the same amount.

It clarified that its observations are "tentative and confined to the present bail application."