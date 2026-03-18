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Accused Granted Interim Protection in Delhi Rape Case Amid Investigation Gaps

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 17:41 IST

A Delhi court has granted interim protection to a rape accused, citing significant delays and gaps in the prosecution's case, ordering him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to a man accused of rape, highlighting delays in filing the FIR.
  • The court noted a five-year gap between the alleged sexual assault and the registration of the FIR, raising questions about the timing.
  • The accused has been directed to cooperate with the investigation, and no coercive steps will be taken until the next hearing.
  • The complainant's husband has not provided alleged obscene materials to the police, and the complainant refused an internal medical examination, impacting the investigation.

A Delhi court has granted interim protection from arrest to a man accused in a rape case and directed him to join the investigation while noting delays and certain gaps in the prosecution's case.

Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by accused Sanjay Jain in connection with an FIR registered at Keshav Puram Police Station under charges of rape.

 

In an order dated March 17, the court said, "Considering the attending circumstances of this case, specifically the fact that FIR got registered after around five years of the first incident of sexual assault, the applicant deserves the opportunity to join the investigation."

The court directed that no coercive steps be taken against the accused till the next date of hearing, March 28, and asked him to cooperate with the investigating officer.

During the hearing, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, stating that the allegations against the accused were serious in nature.

Key Considerations in Granting Interim Relief

However, the court noted that the first alleged incident of sexual assault dated back to April 2021, while the FIR was registered in 2026, indicating a gap of around five years.

The court also took note of submissions by the investigating officer that the complainant's husband, who allegedly received obscene photos or videos, had not provided any such material to the police so far.

It was further informed that the prosecutrix had refused to undergo an internal medical examination.

"Considering the attending circumstances... the applicant deserves the opportunity to join the investigation," the court observed while granting interim relief.

The court allowed the investigating officer to place on record further developments and grounds, if any, for custodial interrogation of the accused on the next date of hearing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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