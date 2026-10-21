Delhi Court Grants Bail In False Marriage Promise Case

Discover why a Delhi court granted bail to a married man accused of sexual intercourse under a false promise of marriage, highlighting the legal considerations of BNS Section 69 and the importance of pre-arrest cooperation.

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Key Points A Delhi court granted bail to a married man accused of sexual intercourse under false promise of marriage.

The court noted the accused had joined the investigation prior to his arrest on September 16.

The investigating officer could not justify the need for custodial interrogation, as nothing remained to be recovered.

The defence argued the relationship was consensual since 2024 and the complainant knew the man was married.

The court set bail at Rs 25,000 with one surety, with conditions for cooperation and non-interference.

A Delhi court has granted bail to a married man accused of deceiving a woman into having sexual intercourse with him on a false promise of marriage, saying that he had joined the investigation before his arrest and that the investigating officer could not point out any need for his custodial interrogation.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajinder Kumar was hearing a plea filed by the man who was arrested on September 16 in a case registered under BNS Section 69 at Kirti Nagar police station. The accused had claimed that their relationship was consensual.

Section 69 deals with sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage made without the intention of fulfilling it.

Court's Rationale For Granting Bail

In an order dated October 16, the court said, "The applicant has joined the investigation in this case prior to his arrest. Nothing is to be recovered from/at the instance of the accusedâ¦. The IO has failed to point out any ground for which custodial interrogation of the applicant is required."

The court directed the man to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the same amount.

Prosecution And Defence Arguments

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution and the complainant's counsel argued that the allegations were serious and the investigation was underway.

The defence counsel claimed that the man had been falsely implicated and that he and the complainant had been in a relationship since 2024. Both were adults and graduates, and the relationship was consensual, the counsel claimed.

Investigation Status And Cooperation

The defence also argued that the complainant knew the man was married and that he had cooperated with the investigation before his arrest on September 16. It further submitted that the investigation was almost complete, no recovery was required from him and the trial would take a long time to conclude.

The investigating officer informed the court that the man had joined the investigation before his arrest and that nothing remained to be recovered at his instance. The officer also stated that recordings had not yet been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), but the investigation was otherwise complete.

Bail Conditions And Court's Stance

Considering the facts and circumstances, the role attributed to the accused and the period of his custody, the court allowed the application for regular bail.

The court directed the man to cooperate with the investigation, refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, inform the court and investigating officer of any change of address, and attend court as required.

The court clarified that its observations would not amount to an expression of opinion on the merits of the case.