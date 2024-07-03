News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till July 12 in excise policy case

Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till July 12 in excise policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 03, 2024 19:24 IST
A court in New Delhi on Wednesday extended till July 12 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being brought to Rouse Avenue Court by the CBI sleuths in connection with the excise policy case, in New Delhi, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal, who is in jail till July 12 in the Central Bureau of Investigation case related to the excise policy, appeared before the court of special judge Kaveri Baweja through video conference.

 

The court, meanwhile, reserved for June 6 its order on Kejriwal's application to allow his wife Sunita Kejriwal to be present as an attendant during his medical checkup.

During the proceedings, Kejriwal requested the court's permission to speak but the court said he is already being represented through his counsels.

Kejriwal said his wife was instrumental in managing his health over the years and as she had a detailed knowledge about his ailments and medical history, granting her access to his medical records every week was justifiable and essential.

"Transparency in his medical care is not only a legal requirement but also a critical component of ethical medical practice. Therefore, the applicant (Arvind Kejriwal) and his wife must be duly informed of all aspects of the treatment being administered, ensuring their capability to make informed decisions about his health," the plea said.

It sought the court's direction to the prison authorities to allow her to be his attendant during the medical consultations or follow-ups with the medical board or doctors, which would also allow Sunita Kejriwal to independently consult and seek advise from them.

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed the application.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
