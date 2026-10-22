Cybercrime Bail Denied: Rs 20 Lakh Yet To Be Recovered

A Delhi court has once again denied bail to Karan, an alleged member of an organised cybercrime gang, highlighting the serious nature of the Rs 20 lakh fraud and the unrecovered funds in the ongoing investigation.

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Key Points A Delhi court denied bail to Karan, accused in an organised cybercrime case involving over Rs 20 lakh.

The court cited the serious nature of allegations, the accused's role, and the unrecovered funds as reasons for dismissing the bail plea.

Karan's previous bail application was also rejected in May this year, and he has been in judicial custody since August 22, 2025.

The prosecution alleged Karan managed bank accounts and Gmail IDs for a cybercrime gang, receiving Rs 20,000 per month.

Chargesheet has been filed, but charges are yet to be framed in the ongoing legal proceedings.

A Delhi court has denied bail to a man accused of being part of an organised cybercrime gang, saying that more than Rs 20 lakh allegedly cheated in the case was yet to be recovered.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajinder Kumar dismissed the bail application of Karan, who was arrested in connection with a case registered at Cyber Police Station and said no fresh ground had been made out since his previous bail plea was rejected in May this year.

Court's Rationale For Bail Denial

In an order dated October 15, the court said, "The serious nature of allegations, the gravity of the offence, the role ascribed to the accused, the fact that the witnesses are yet to be examined; so, I am not inclined to grant bail to the accused at this stage."

The court noted that the chargesheet had been filed, but charges were yet to be framed. It said the allegations were serious and the accused had allegedly played an important role in the offence.

Karan is in judicial custody since August 22, 2025.

Prosecution And Defence Arguments

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution alleged that Karan, while working as a freelance accountant, had been contacted by a person named Vikas, who provided him with a mobile phone and laptop to manage multiple bank accounts and Gmail IDs in exchange for Rs 20,000 per month.

The prosecution claimed that Karan was part of an organised cybercrime gang involved in siphoning off cheated money. It also expressed apprehension that he could commit similar offences or threaten witnesses if released on bail.

The defence argued that Karan was falsely implicated, the devices did not belong to him and the investigation officer had manipulated reports. It also submitted that the chargesheet had been filed and the trial would take considerable time.

Rejecting the plea, the court cited the gravity of the allegations, the role attributed to the accused and the fact that witnesses were yet to be examined.