Delhi Court Acquits Two In 2015 Attempt To Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

A Delhi court has acquitted two men, Mustkeem and Javed, in a 2015 attempt to murder case, highlighting the critical role of evidence and the absence of CCTV footage in its decision.

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Key Points A Delhi court acquitted Mustkeem and Javed of attempt to murder charges in a 2015 case.

The prosecution failed to establish involvement beyond reasonable doubt, citing insufficient evidence.

The absence of crucial CCTV footage from near Sharda Public School left questions about the assault unanswered.

The court noted that the primary victim, Haider Ali, died in September 2020 before testifying.

Mustkeem was also acquitted of molestation, stalking, and criminal intimidation charges due to lack of substantive evidence.

A Delhi court has acquitted two men of attempt to murder charges in a 2015 case, saying that the prosecution failed to establish their involvement beyond reasonable doubt and the absence of CCTV footage left crucial questions about the assault unanswered.

Additional Sessions Judge Munish Bansal acquitted Mustkeem and Javed of charges under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) read with Section 34 (common intention). Mustkeem was also acquitted of charges of molestation, stalking and criminal intimidation.

Court's Rationale For Acquittal

In an order dated October 28, the court said, "The general and uncorroborated testimony of one interested witness is not sufficient to hold that accused Mustkeem caused hurt to Haider Ali. In case, where two views are reasonably possible on the evidence, the one favourable to the accused must be adopted. Accused Mustkeen is entitled to the benefit of doubt."

The case arose from a complaint by a woman who alleged that on October 4, 2015, Mustkeem had been following her for several days and caught her hand near Sharda Public School in northeast Delhi, asking her to listen to him. She alleged that he abused her when she tried to free herself.

The woman then informed her brother-in-law, Haider Ali, who allegedly confronted Mustkeem. The prosecution claimed that Mustkeem and two or three other men assaulted Haider, causing an injury to his head.

Evidentiary Gaps Highlighted

However, the court noted that Haider died in September 2020 before he could testify. The woman's husband was not an eyewitness, while another witness admitted that he had not seen the assault and had relied on what Haider had told him.

The judge also pointed out that the prosecution had failed to collect CCTV footage despite the complainant acknowledging that cameras were installed near and outside the school. The footage, the court observed, could have been the best independent evidence to establish who did what during the incident.

On the molestation and stalking charges, the court said the complainant's testimony did not establish that Mustkeem had used criminal force against her or repeatedly followed her despite her disinterest. It also found no substantive evidence to support the criminal intimidation charge.

"This allegation appears only in the statement; the prosecution witness (PW-1) said nothing about any threat in her deposition and the Learned Additional PP did not put any such question to her in cross-examination. There is no substantive evidence of criminal intimidation," the judge said.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against either accused beyond reasonable doubt and acquitted them.