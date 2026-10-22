Delhi Court Acquits Man Accused Of Beating Daughter After Victim Denies Allegations

A Delhi court recently acquitted a man accused of assaulting his daughter, highlighting the critical role of victim testimony and the prosecution's burden of proof in such sensitive cases.

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Key Points A Delhi court acquitted a man accused of beating his daughter and insulting her modesty.

The daughter denied the alleged assault during the trial, stating she never lodged a complaint and her previous statement was made under pressure.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Garg passed the acquittal order on October 15.

Other prosecution witnesses, including the maternal uncle, failed to provide sufficient reliable evidence.

The court granted the accused the benefit of doubt, citing the prosecution's failure to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt.

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of beating his daughter, insulting her modesty and subjecting her to physical or mental suffering, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges as the daughter denied the alleged assault and other witnesses failed to provide reliable evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Garg passed the order on October 15, acquitting Abaad of charges under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Court's Rationale For Acquittal

"The testimony of the victim does not support the prosecution's case, while the evidence of the other witnesses is insufficient to bridge the gaps in the prosecution's case. Consequently, the accused, Abaad, is entitled to the benefit of doubt and is hereby acquitted," the court said.

Daughter's Recanted Statement

According to the prosecution, the daughter had alleged that her father had been physically assaulting her for around 10 years, verbally abusing her and neglecting her medical and educational needs.

She had alleged that her father beat her and kicked her in the stomach on March 31, 2024, following which a case was registered at Lahori Gate police station.

However, during the trial, the daughter told the court that she had never lodged a complaint against her father and that he had never beaten her. She also claimed that her statement before a magistrate had been made under pressure from her maternal uncle and police officers.

The court noted that the daughter denied the alleged incident even during cross-examination by the prosecution.

Witnesses Fail To Corroborate

Two other witnesses also failed to establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. One claimed to have seen the accused beating his wife and daughter but gave inconsistent statements.

The other witness, the daughter's maternal uncle, told the court that the alleged beating had not taken place in his presence.

Holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt, the court said the daughter's testimony did not support its case, while the evidence of the other witnesses was insufficient to fill the gaps.

The court extended the benefit of doubt to the accused and acquitted him of all the charges.