Delhi couple held for ISI spy network, supplying Indian SIMs to Pak

The Delhi police have successfully dismantled an alleged Pakistan ISI-backed espionage module, arresting a couple involved in procuring Indian SIM cards and facilitating intelligence gathering for Pakistani operatives, highlighting a significant national security breach.

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Key Points Delhi police busted an alleged Pakistan ISI-backed espionage module operating in Delhi-NCR.

A couple, Md Sahil and Sameera, were arrested for procuring Indian SIM cards and sending them to Pakistan via Dubai.

Pakistani handlers allegedly used these SIM cards for online messaging, entering Indian WhatsApp groups, and collecting sensitive information.

The arrested couple was also tasked with recruiting individuals for reconnaissance of Indian cantonment areas.

Investigation is ongoing to identify other members and determine the full extent of information shared with Pakistani operatives.

The Delhi police busted an alleged Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence-backed espionage module and arrested a couple accused of working for Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2024, procuring Indian SIM cards and sending them to Pakistan through Dubai, an official said on Friday.

The police said Mohammad Sahil (25) and his wife Sameera (21) allegedly provided logistical support to Pakistan-based handlers and recruited people for espionage activities, including reconnaissance of cantonment areas at different locations in India.

How The Espionage Module Operated

According to the police, the couple came in contact with Pakistani agents through social media in 2024 and were subsequently cultivated to work for the espionage network in return for financial gains.

Their Pakistani handlers allegedly paid them Rs 30,000 for the SIM cards, the police said.

The Special Cell received information about the alleged network operating in Delhi-NCR and developed the intelligence before identifying its local members.

The police said Sahil was arrested first, and forensic analysis of his mobile phone allegedly revealed incriminating conversations with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

During interrogation, Sahil allegedly disclosed that he and Sameera sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan via Dubai during 2024 and 2025.

These SIM cards were activated on online messaging applications in Pakistan, and handlers allegedly used them to enter Indian WhatsApp groups to collect sensitive information.

The police said the Pakistani operatives also allegedly used the numbers to approach Indians and collect information.

Recruitment And Reconnaissance Efforts

The police said Sahil was also assigned another task of recruiting individuals to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas in different parts of the country.

Officials said he was also asked to provide details of Army personnel whose court-martial proceedings were pending before tribunals.

The police said the interrogation of Sahil subsequently led to the arrest of Sameera, who allegedly played a key role in procuring and providing the Indian SIM cards to the Pakistan-based operatives.

Ongoing Investigation And Accused Details

Police recovered two mobile phones used in the alleged conspiracy from the accused. Forensic examination of the devices allegedly revealed chats and other incriminating conversations between the couple and their Pakistani handlers, police said.

They said the investigation provided crucial information about the modus operandi of the Pakistan-based handlers and their alleged network of local operatives, including how they used social media and encrypted communication platforms to coordinate espionage activities.

Sahil, who completed his BA from Indira Gandhi National Open University, had worked with a lawyer while planning to pursue an LLB but has been unemployed since June 2025. Sameera, a BA graduate who completed her Class 12 in Delhi, was working at a call centre in Noida before her arrest.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the alleged espionage network and establish the full extent of the information shared with the Pakistan-based handlers.