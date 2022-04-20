Delhi cops in Bengal to collect details of Jahangirpuri violence accused

A Delhi police team Wednesday visited different police stations and locations in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal in connection with the probe into the violence on Hanuman Jayanti at Jahangirpuri in the national capital, state police department official said.

IMAGE: RAF personnel deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on April 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The three-member Delhi police team went to Sutahata and Mahishadal police stations and other places to which Mohammed Ansar, the alleged main conspirator in the riot who has been arrested under the National Security Act, is connected, the official said.

The team accompanied by personnel of Sutahata police station went to the house of Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, another accused arrested under the NSA for the violence, at Kanchanpur in Mahishadal.

The Delhi police also spoke to an uncle of Ansar who stays in the same area, another official said.

"We're working in cooperation with the West Bengal police and the investigation is on. Our senior officers will brief after the probe is over," assistant sub-inspector of Delhi police crime branch Suresh Kumar, who is a member of the team, told reporters in Tamluk.

At least 25 persons, including Ansar Sonu, Salim Chikna, Dilshad and Ahir have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the communal clash at Jahnagirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday in which nine persons were injured.

Five arrested persons have been booked under the stringent NSA.

Among those booked under the NSA are Ansar and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence.