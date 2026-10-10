Delhi Cops Arrest Abhijeet Dipke on Flight

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is detained by the Delhi police after the flight landed at IGI airport on Saturday, October 10, 2026. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi police at the Indira Gandhi international airport on Saturday ahead of the party's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

The CJP planned to demonstrate against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his resignation.

Dipke had said he was prepared to face arrest and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using security restrictions to prevent people from joining the protest.

Delhi police denied permission for the demonstration, citing law and order concerns, possible inconvenience to residents and alleged past violations of protest conditions.

The police also claimed the party's intimation did not qualify as a valid application for permission.

SEE VIDEO: Delhi police enter aircraft to detain Abhijeet Dipke

At least 600 people were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act as security was tightened across the capital.

Traffic restrictions and diversions were introduced around central Delhi, including areas near Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and Patel Chowk.

The security measures coincided with metro restrictions, train cancellations and mobile Internet suspensions in parts of the city.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media while detained by the Delhi police after the flight landed at IGI airport in New Delhi.

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other party leaders were detained at Delhi's IGI airport before their planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protest aimed to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Delhi police denied permission for the demonstration, citing law and order concerns and alleged past violations of protest conditions.

Extensive security measures, including detentions, traffic restrictions, and metro/Internet suspensions, were implemented across central Delhi.

Dipke accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah of using security to prevent public participation in the protest.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke detain by the Delhi police.

IMAGE: The CJP has been demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke on the flight at IGI airport in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party Co-Convenor Saurav Das detained by the Delhi police after the flight landed at IGI airport.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff