Delhi constable shoots wife in the middle of the road on her birthday

A police constable is accused of shooting his wife dead on her birthday. Her family has alleged persistent dowry harassment.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police constable Manish Bhati allegedly shot his wife Priyanka on her birthday in Vinod Nagar.

The incident occurred following an argument between the couple, with the constable fleeing the scene.

Priyanka's family alleges she was subjected to persistent dowry harassment since her marriage in 2023.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the constable pulling out his pistol and shooting his wife during the altercation.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the couple's marital history and potential motives.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in the middle of a road by her husband, a Delhi Police constable, on her birthday in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area.

The family of the victim, Priyanka, claimed that the couple left home together on a motorcycle at around 3 am before an argument broke out on the road. The family members claimed that Priyanka was repeatedly harassed for dowry, despite filing a complaint with the women's cell, which had settled the dispute earlier.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The accused, Manish Bhati, is posted with the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Delhi Police and has been absconding since the incident, the police said.

According to Priyanka's brothers, Rahul and Manish, the couple left their New Vinod Nagar home late Sunday night to go out for some work on her birthday.

They alleged that the two got into an argument while riding the motorcycle, following which the constable allegedly shot his wife near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and fled, leaving her critically injured.

Priyanka was found lying on the roadside by a delivery executive passing through the area. He rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

Investigation And Family Allegations

According to the police, the incident followed a fresh argument between the couple on July 12, Sunday. The police said the two had left their home together, but the altercation allegedly continued while they were travelling.

The police have recovered CCTV footage of the incident allegedly showing the couple stopping their motorcycle by the roadside before getting off and arguing. According to the police, the footage purportedly captures the constable pulling out his pistol during the altercation and shooting his wife, a police source said.

The police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, while forensic experts have examined the crime scene. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Dowry Harassment Claims Emerge

The couple got married in 2023. Priyanka worked as a teacher at a private school in Ashok Vihar.

Priyanka's family alleged that she had been subjected to harassment over dowry since her marriage.

They claimed that a complaint had earlier been filed with the women's cell, but the matter was settled following counselling and intervention by relatives. Additionally, the family claimed that Manish had been demanding money from them.

The police said that the allegations by Priyanka's family are being verified as part of the investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected.

A murder case has been registered, and investigators are looking into the couple's marital relationship, past complaints, and any other possible motives for the killing.