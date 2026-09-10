Consumer Commission Orders Bank To Refund Customer For Undispensed ATM Cash

The Delhi Consumer Commission has mandated Punjab and Sindh Bank to refund a customer Rs 10,000 and pay significant compensation for a failed ATM transaction where money was debited but no cash was dispensed, underscoring banks' responsibility in such disputes.
A Delhi consumer commission has directed Punjab and Sindh Bank to refund Rs 10,000 to a customer after finding that the amount was debited from his account during an ATM transaction but the cash was not dispensed. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed the bank to pay Rs 29,600 as compensation for delayed reversal of the failed transaction, Rs 10,000 for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. A bench headed by commission president Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and member Rashmi Bansal was hearing a complaint filed by Jitender Singh, who claimed that money was deducted from his account without the ATM dispensing any cash to him.
Key Points
- Delhi Consumer Commission orders Punjab and Sindh Bank to refund Rs 10,000 for a failed ATM transaction where cash was debited but not dispensed.
- Bank also directed to pay Rs 29,600 compensation for delayed reversal, Rs 10,000 for mental agony, and Rs 10,000 for litigation costs.
- The commission ruled that a transaction shown as "successful" in electronic systems does not conclusively prove cash was dispensed without further evidence.
- Failure to reverse the amount within the RBI-prescribed T+5 days constitutes a deficiency in service, with inter-bank disputes not affecting customer rights.
- Banks must provide evidence like ATM journal, CCTV footage, or reconciliation reports to prove cash dispensation in disputed cases.
Understanding the Commission's RulingIn an order dated August 27, the commission said, "The failure to reverse the amount within the prescribed period constitutes deficiency in service. The complainant was deprived of the use of his own money and was required to repeatedly approach the bank, submit written complaints and pursue the matter before this commission." The commission said the mere fact that the transaction was shown as "successful" in the bank's electronic system could not conclusively establish that cash had actually been dispensed. "The mere recording of a transaction as 'successful' in the electronic system cannot, by itself, conclusively establish that cash was actually dispensed to the
customer," the commission said.