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Delhi Collapse Site Under Tight Vigil

By REDIFF NEWS September 09, 2026 11:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Scenes from the aftermath of Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse on Tuesday.

Rescue efforts have shifted to demolition, debris clearance and grieving families as authorities secure the affected neighbourhood.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police barricade collapse site

IMAGE: Police personnel maintain vigil near barricades deployed to cordon off the lane leading to the site of the multi-storey PG accommodation building collapse at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Authorities have secured the Satya Niketan collapse zone while demolition and stabilization work continues around structurally weakened neighbouring buildings.
  • Engineers are installing temporary support structures before carefully dismantling unsafe sections to reduce risks during ongoing debris clearance operations.
  • The tragedy's impact extends beyond Delhi as families mourn victims, including college student Arpit, whose remains reached his hometown in Dewas.

Support pillars installed

IMAGE: Workers install temporary iron pillars and support structures to stabilise an adjoining building. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

 

Weakened adjoining building

IMAGE: Workers are present at the adjoining building, which will be demolished carefully due to its weakened structure. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Stabilising Unsafe Structures

Labourer with ladder

IMAGE: A labourer with a ladder works at the adjoining building slated for careful demolition due to its weakened structure. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Labourer at demolition site

IMAGE: A labourer works at the adjoining building marked for careful demolition because of structural damage. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Debris clearance work

IMAGE: Workers clear debris in the presence of security personnel at the Satya Niketan building collapse site. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Workers Lead Recovery Effort

Worker during recovery

IMAGE: A worker is present during debris clearance. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Farewell in Dewas

Ambulance reaches Dewas

IMAGE: An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of college student Arpit, who died in the Satya Niketan building collapse, arrives at his residence in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Family gathers at residence

IMAGE: Family members and others gather as Arpit's mortal remains arrive at his residence. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Mourners in Dewas

IMAGE: Relatives and mourners gather as Arpit's mortal remains reach his residence. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff

More News Coverage

Delhi Collapse SiteSatya NiketanDewasArpitNew Delhi

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