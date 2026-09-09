Delhi Collapse Site Under Tight Vigil

Scenes from the aftermath of Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse on Tuesday.
Rescue efforts have shifted to demolition, debris clearance and grieving families as authorities secure the affected neighbourhood.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: Police personnel maintain vigil near barricades deployed to cordon off the lane leading to the site of the multi-storey PG accommodation building collapse at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo
Key Points
- Authorities have secured the Satya Niketan collapse zone while demolition and stabilization work continues around structurally weakened neighbouring buildings.
- Engineers are installing temporary support structures before carefully dismantling unsafe sections to reduce risks during ongoing debris clearance operations.
- The tragedy's impact extends beyond Delhi as families mourn victims, including college student Arpit, whose remains reached his hometown in Dewas.
IMAGE: Workers install temporary iron pillars and support structures to stabilise an adjoining building. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Workers are present at the adjoining building, which will be demolished carefully due to its weakened structure. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
Stabilising Unsafe Structures
IMAGE: A labourer with a ladder works at the adjoining building slated for careful demolition due to its weakened structure. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A labourer works at the adjoining building marked for careful demolition because of structural damage. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Workers clear debris in the presence of security personnel at the Satya Niketan building collapse site. Photograph: ANI Photo
Workers Lead Recovery Effort
IMAGE: A worker is present during debris clearance. Photograph: ANI Photo
Farewell in Dewas
IMAGE: An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of college student Arpit, who died in the Satya Niketan building collapse, arrives at his residence in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Family members and others gather as Arpit's mortal remains arrive at his residence. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Relatives and mourners gather as Arpit's mortal remains reach his residence. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff