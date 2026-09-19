Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal issued SIR notices; CM's vote validated

Delhi's electoral body has issued notices to over 33 lakh voters, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, regarding discrepancies in their enumeration forms during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise, requiring urgent action to ensure their inclusion in the final electoral roll.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Photograph: @gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi's poll body issued notices to prominent voters, including CM Rekha Gupta and Arvind Kejriwal, over electoral roll discrepancies.

Over 33 lakh voters in Delhi received notices for issues like age mismatches or being unmapped with previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) records.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's voter entry has been validated, ensuring her inclusion in the final electoral roll.

Other notable figures like Kapil Sibal and Virendra Sachdeva also received notices for various discrepancies.

Voters must submit necessary documents to electoral registration officers by October 29 to resolve discrepancies.

Several prominent voters of Delhi, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, have been issued notices by the poll body for 'discrepancies' in the details of their enumeration forms submitted under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said on Saturday.

However, the entry for the chief minister has been 'validated' and her name will be included in the final electoral roll of Shalimar Bagh constituency, scheduled to be published on November 4, the CEO office said in a statement.

It said the entry about Gupta was identified in the list of logical discrepancies based on details provided in the enumeration form.

Understanding The SIR Exercise And Voter Notices

Each Delhi voter was required to submit completed forms during the door-to-door verification exercise from June 30 to August 17.

It said that 33.13 lakh voters whose names were published in draft rolls will be sent notices for discrepancies in their enumeration form details.

So far, 31.63 lakh voters have received the notices, it said in a statement.

Most notices were for missing records from previous special intensive revision (SIR) held in 2002.

Gupta received the notice for an 'age-related' mismatch, officials said.

Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, and BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal were also sent notices, they said.

Prominent Figures Affected By Discrepancies

Kejriwal, a voter from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has received the notice for being 'unmapped with last SIR'.

His spouse Sunita Kejriwal, parents and son have also been issued notices for the same reason.

Kejriwal lost the Assembly poll from New Delhi constituency in Delhi Assembly polls held in February last year.

Reacting to the notices issued to Kejriwal and his family, AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said, "What kind of process is it to vanish the votes of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji and his family from Delhi's voter list @ECISVEEP?"

Sibal, a New Delhi constituency voter, has also been issued a notice for the reason of being 'unmapped with last SIR', officials said.

Former Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said he has been issued a notice due to some name-related mismatch, and will get it corrected through proper documents.

He said his wife and brother are also listed among the people issued notices, and added that necessary corrections will be made.

Action Required For Notified Voters

The Delhi CEO office said that the notices are being sent under the claims and objection phase of SIR, which will conclude on September 30.

The list of all the 33 lakh voters being sent notices has been uploaded by the Delhi CEO office on its website.

"The notices are being issued to the voters who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last SIR, and those having discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of last revision," the CEO office said.

The voters who have been sent notice are required to submit their replies and necessary documents to the electoral registration officers (EROs) of the Assembly constituencies concerned by October 29, it said.

The Delhi CEO office also said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, 'all names of prominent voters, including those from judiciary, public representatives, personalities from fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports and public services, earlier flagged in the electoral database, have been included in the draft electoral rolls, so that necessary documents can also be collected during the claims and objections phase'.