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Delhi CM Orders Redevelopment Plan For Burari DTO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 19:29 IST

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Following citizen complaints, Delhi's Chief Minister has ordered a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Burari District Transport Office to improve facilities and services.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi CM orders redevelopment plan for Burari DTO after citizen complaints.
  • Inadequate seating, drinking water, and long waiting times were key concerns raised by citizens.
  • The redevelopment plan includes modern waiting areas, parking, green spaces, and administrative offices.
  • The new Automated Testing Station (ATS) will test five vehicles simultaneously.
  • Officials instructed to maximise rainwater harvesting for groundwater recharge.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday ordered officials to prepare a redevelopment plan for the district transport office (DTO) in Burari after coming across complaints of inadequate and poor facilities while visiting the complex.

Gupta was on an inspection visit at the under-construction Automated Testing Station (ATS) in Burari along with DTO, where she directed officials to provide basic facilities to people visiting the transport department office, a statement said.

 

Focus On Citizen-Centric Services

"Government's objective is not merely to construct government buildings but to create systems that provide citizens with dignified, transparent and convenient services. Since thousands of people interact with the transport department every day, every facility must remain citizen-centric," Gupta said.

During the inspection, Gupta interacted directly with citizens who had come for driving licence tests at the Burari DTO, where people pointed to a lack of adequate seating, clean drinking water and long waiting time.

Immediate Action On Citizen Complaints

"Taking serious note of the complaints, Chief Minister Gupta reprimanded the concerned officials and security personnel and clearly directed that no citizen should be made to wait outside unnecessarily. All applicants be provided seating arrangements inside the building with immediate effect," a statement said.

She directed officials to develop a modern waiting area with adequate seating capacity, clean and chilled drinking water, fans, coolers, hygienic toilets and other essential facilities.

Comprehensive Redevelopment Plan

The CM asked officials to prepare a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the entire complex, incorporating citizen amenities, parking facilities, green spaces, administrative offices, training infrastructure and modern facilities designed to meet future requirements.

Gupta also inspected the ATS project and reviewed the progress of construction work with officials.

Automated Testing Station Details

According to officials, the new station would be capable of testing five vehicles simultaneously and would have the capacity to conduct fitness inspections of 80,000 to 90,000 commercial vehicles annually.

During her visit, the chief minister also instructed officials to utilise the maximum possible amount of rainwater for groundwater recharge.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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