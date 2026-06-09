Why Court Denied Bail In Delhi CM Attack Case

A Delhi court has denied bail to Tehsin Raza, an accused in the alleged conspiracy to murder Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, citing the gravity of the offence and strong evidence of his involvement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court denied bail to Tehsin Raza, accused of conspiring in the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The court cited the grave nature of the offence and material evidence supporting the conspiracy charge.

Prosecution alleged Raza's involvement through shared recce videos, call records, and a Rs 2,000 transfer to the main accused.

The incident involved the main accused allegedly attacking CM Gupta during a 'Jan Sunvai' programme in August 2025.

An attempt to murder charge has already been framed against both accused in the case.

A court here has denied bail to a man accused in a case related to the assault of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public meeting, saying the allegations against him were grave and supported by material collected during investigation. Additional Sessions Judge Nishant Garg was hearing a bail plea filed by Tehsin Raza, who was accused of conspiring with co-accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai to kill the chief minister. In an order dated June 6, the court said, "Considering the nature and gravity of the offence, the possibility of the accused fleeing from justice cannot be ruled out. Accordingly, I do not consider it to be fit case for grant of bail. The bail application is accordingly dismissed."

Details Of The Alleged Attack And Conspiracy

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 20, 2025, when the chief minister was conducting a 'Jan Sunvai' programme. The main accused allegedly attacked her, pulled her hair, threw her to the ground and attempted to strangulate her before being apprehended on the spot, the prosecution said.

The court noted that during investigation, the main accused disclosed Raza's alleged involvement in the conspiracy and claimed that he had shared with him videos taken during a recce of the chief minister's residence. The prosecution further alleged that call detail records showed the two accused were in touch with each other and that Raza had transferred Rs 2,000 to the co-accused. It was also alleged that the main accused had procured a knife for carrying out the offence and had shown it to Raza through a video call a day before the incident.

Court's Rationale For Bail Denial

"The complainant and other eye witnesses are yet to be examined; the trial is proceeding without any undue delay; the accused/applicant Tehsin Raza is not a resident of Delhi and has no fixed place of occupation," the court said. Rejecting the defence argument that there was no evidence of prior meeting of minds between the accused persons, the court said the material on record prima facie indicated their alleged conspiracy. It then dismissed the application, saying that it was not a fit case for grant of bail.

In December last year, the court formally framed an attempt to murder charge against both the accused in the attack on Gupta, saying there was a prima facie case against them.