Home  » News » Delhi CM Atishi's residence forcibly vacated: CMO

Delhi CM Atishi's residence forcibly vacated: CMO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 09, 2024 20:41 IST
'Delhi chief minister's residence' at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party as Lt Governor V K Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader, the Chief Minister's Office alleged in a statement on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

There was no immediate reaction to these allegations from the LG office or the BJP.

 

The belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

There was plan to allot the bungalow to some important BJP leader, it claimed.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said that officers were not allotting the bungalow to CM Atishi and her camp office there was also vacated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
