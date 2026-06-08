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Delhi CM Assures Uttarakhand Counterpart Of Impartial Malviya Nagar Fire Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 00:14 IST

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami of a fair and transparent probe into the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire, which tragically claimed 22 lives, amidst concerns over the arrest of a state resident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assured Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami of a transparent and impartial investigation into the Malviya Nagar hotel fire.
  • The fire tragedy in south Delhi has resulted in 22 fatalities, including a Nigerian national who recently succumbed to injuries.
  • Uttarakhand CM Dhami intervened after the arrest of Keshav Negi, a cook from his state, seeking a fair probe.
  • Gupta emphasised the Delhi government's commitment to ensuring justice, sparing no guilty party, and protecting the innocent.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday assured her Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami that the probe into the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy is being conducted impartially in a transparent manner.

Dhami has intervened in the arrest of a state resident held in connection with the Malviya Nagar hotel fire in south Delhi that killed 22 people earlier this week.

 

Ensuring Justice In Malviya Nagar Tragedy

He spoke with Gupta to seek a fair probe for the accused, Keshav Negi, who was employed as a cook at the hotel and was arrested by Delhi Police.

Gupta, in a post on X, said that the tragedy is extremely painful and the concern expressed by Dhami over the sensitive matter was natural and important.

"I want to assure you that the incident is being probed with complete impartiality, transparency and with due process of law. Delhi government is committed that no guilty should be spared and no innocent person faces any injustice," she said.

All agencies concerned have been directed to ensure thorough investigation of all the facts and evidence impartially and as per law.

"Our aim is only to bring the truth out and ensure just action," she added.

A Nigerian national injured in the fire at the Malviya Nagar hotel succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 22, police said on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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