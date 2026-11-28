A 14-year-old Class 8 student was tragically stabbed to death in east Delhi's Kotla village, with police apprehending two juveniles in connection with the murder, believed to be a result of an old dispute.

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Key Points A 14-year-old Class 8 student was fatally stabbed multiple times in east Delhi's Kotla village on Saturday.

Police sources indicate the murder stemmed from a dispute over an old fight that occurred four to five days before the incident.

Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the crime, and the alleged murder weapon has been recovered.

CCTV footage purportedly showing the accused has been seized, and police are questioning the juveniles to determine the exact motive.

A dispute over an old fight allegedly led to the killing of a 14-year-old Class 8 student, who was stabbed multiple times in east Delhi's Kotla village, police sources said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway In Teen's Murder

The victim was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital after the attack but was declared dead on arrival, they said.

Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the murder and recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime. CCTV footage from the area, which purportedly shows the two accused, has also been seized.

The student's family members alleged that he was killed over a dispute.

Police sources said the victim and the accused had allegedly quarrelled four to five days before the incident, and the earlier dispute may have led to Saturday's attack.

Police are questioning the apprehended juveniles to establish the exact motive and ascertain whether others were involved in the murder.

The victim's body has been kept at the hospital for postmortem.