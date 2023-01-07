Delhi car drag victim's friend was arrested in 2020 in drugs case

Eyewitness Nidhi, who was riding pillion with Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who died after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for several kilometers in the national capital on New Year's Day, was earlier arrested in a drug smuggling case, Delhi Police said.

IMAGE: Nidhi, Kanjhawala case victim's friend, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nidhi was arrested in Agra in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985) case according to an FIR registered in December 2020.

Currently Nidhi is out on bail, police sources said.

Nidhi had been intercepted and arrested on December 6, 2020 at the Agra railway station for bringing ganja (drugs) by train from Telangana.

She was subsequently placed under arrest.

Two boys named Sameer and Ravi were also arrested along with Nidhi.

Meanwhile, in the Kanjhawala case, Delhi Police said on Friday that Nidhi has been asked to join the investigation and clarified that she has not been arrested.

"There are media reports that Nidhi (eyewitness) has been arrested by police. It is clarified that she has been called by Police to join the investigation," Delhi Police official said.

On Tuesday, Nidhi who was with Anjali at the time of the incident told the media that the latter was drunk on the day of the incident.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted that she shouldn't drive. I told her 'I am conscious, let me drive'. She didn't trsut me and trusted herself instead," Nidhi claimed on Tuesday.

Anjali's body was found on January 1 in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital.

She was dragged for over 12 kilometres by a car that hit her scooter near Sultanpuri.

Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.