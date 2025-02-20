HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports

Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: February 20, 2025 22:40 IST

The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting on Thursday approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital and also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the assembly.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks after assuming charge, at Delhi secretariat in New Delhi, February 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing her first press conference as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta said that the previous AAP government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits.

She also announced allocation of portfolios among members of council of ministers, keeping with her finance, services, vigilance, revenue, women and child development among other departments.

Gupta said her Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma was given charge of PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control, while Ashish Sood got home, power, urban development and education portfolios.

Minister Kapil Mishra got law and justice, labour and employment, and tourism, while his cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa received industries, forest and environment, food and supply departments.

Pankaj Singh was allocated health, transport and information technology departments, while Ravinder Indraj got social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections, the CM said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the allocation of portfolios, a notification issued by the general administrative department said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
