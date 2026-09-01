Delhi bus in which minor was gang-raped had 8 challans

Delhi Police are meticulously mapping the route of a sleeper bus and investigating multiple permit violations as they intensify their probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl, an incident drawing stark comparisons to the infamous Nirbhaya case.

IMAGE: A view of the sleeper bus in which the accused driver and conductor allegedly gang-rape a 16-year-old schoolgirl on the night of August 4, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Delhi Police/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Delhi Police are mapping the sleeper bus route using CCTV and mobile data in the alleged gang-rape case of a 16-year-old.

The bus involved had accumulated eight challans in July, totalling Rs 54,000, including one for operating without a permit.

Forensic evidence, including the victim's clothes and material from the bus, is being analysed and matched with the accused's DNA.

The bus company reportedly did not verify the accused driver and conductor, and the bus's CCTV cameras were non-operational.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the 2012 Nirbhaya case, highlighting ongoing concerns about women's safety in public transport.

Delhi Police are mapping the route of the sleeper bus in which a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped earlier this month, using CCTV footage and the mobile phone location of one of the accused, with investigators also finding that the vehicle was issued eight challans in Uttar Pradesh in July, mostly for speeding, officials said.

One of the challans, issued in Hamirpur on July 23, was for Rs 23,000 for allegedly operating the bus without a permit, while five of the eight challans were issued in Mathura. The total value of the challans was Rs 54,000, police said.

The bus was purchased in April and registered in Firozabad on April 28, according to the investigation.

Bus Violations And Operational Irregularities

Police are using CCTV footage collected from several locations, including Kashmere Gate, Timarpur parking and Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, to reconstruct the movement of the bus on the night of August 4.

One of the cameras captured the bus getting onto the Hanuman Mandir flyover, which investigators believe will help establish its route.

The footage is being analysed alongside the location data of the accused's mobile phone to map the bus's movements and identify the places where it may have stopped during the journey, a senior police officer said.

The victim's clothes, which allegedly bear blood and semen stains, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and will be matched with the DNA samples of the two accused, bus driver Kuldeep (39) and conductor Sandeep (26), both residents of Kanpur.

It has been found that no verification of the accused was done by the bus company, according to police sources.

The victim's clothes, the seat cover and CCTV footage are expected to form important pieces of evidence in the case, police said.

Investigation Methods And Forensic Evidence

The 16-year-old girl, who had left her home in Mainpuri after being scolded by her mother, boarded the bus at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida on a rainy night, believing the conductor's assurance that it would take her to Noida Sector 63, where her cousin lived.

The bus, however, was not on regular passenger service that night.

It had been taken to a workshop in Surajpur, Greater Noida, for repairs after developing a technical fault and was subsequently being taken towards Kashmere Gate for painting, according to the travel company that operated it.

Police allege that the two accused picked up the girl around 9 pm and proceeded towards Kashmere Gate. During the journey, they allegedly raped her inside the moving bus and threatened to kill her when she resisted.

The girl was abandoned near Kashmere Gate and later reached the police station in an auto-rickshaw, where she reported the incident. Delhi Police registered an FIR and got her medically examined, which confirmed rape, officials said.

With the help of CCTV footage, police traced the bus within a few hours and arrested Kuldeep and Sandeep from a parking lot in Timarpur.

The bus was seized and the accused underwent potency tests, police said.

Incident Details And Accused Arrest

During forensic examination, strands of the girl's hair were found inside the bus. Investigators are now examining the seat cover and other material recovered from the vehicle for further forensic evidence.

The bus had company-fitted curtains around its sleeper berths, which allegedly allowed the accused to conceal their activities from people outside. The travel company had earlier said the bus's CCTV cameras were not operational as it was undergoing renovation.

Police are also examining how the bus travelled for several kilometres from Greater Noida towards Delhi without being stopped and are using the CCTV footage and technical evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate an expeditious investigation and submit an action-taken report within seven days.

The incident has drawn comparisons with what came to be known as the Nirbhaya case, in which a young woman was gang-raped inside an off-duty private bus in Delhi in 2012, triggering nationwide protests and major changes in India's laws on sexual offences.