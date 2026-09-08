Delhi building that collapsed didn't have columns and beams

Following a tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area that claimed seven lives, authorities have arrested the PG owners and suspended civic officials, prompting a city-wide crackdown on unsafe structures and a high-level judicial inquiry.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway at a spot where a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven people died in the Satya Niketan PG building collapse near Delhi University's South Campus.

The collapsed structure reportedly suffered from chronic water seepage and lacked essential columns and beams.

Police have arrested the PG owners and are investigating a labour contractor involved in repair work.

The incident prompted the suspension of several Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials and city-wide building inspections.

The Delhi High Court has ordered a high-level inquiry, emphasising government responsibility for building safety.

The Satya Niketan PG building, which collapsed near Delhi University's South Campus on Monday killing seven people, had a chronic water seepage problem in its basement, police sources said.

Police are now searching for the labour contractor who was undertaking repair work in the basement for seepage.

They are examining the circumstances under which the work was being carried out, and whether it contributed to any structural changes or violations that led to the collapse, they said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also stepped up enforcement in the South Zone.

Official records dated September 7 show that the building department issued show-cause notices to five residential properties in Ward 160, covering areas including Maidangarhi, Saidulajab and Neb Sarai, while demolition action was recorded against another residential property in Saidulajab.

Investigation Into Structural Failures

The decades-old Satya Niketan building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation, was spread over around 55 square metres and consisted of a basement and ground plus four floors. There were reportedly two rooms on each floor, with two beds in each room.

The structure did not have columns and beams, police sources said.

The structure collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

A total of 12 people were pulled out of the debris, of whom seven were killed.

Arrests and Official Accountability

Police have arrested the PG owners -- 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, a retired Indian Air Force sergeant, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta, and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta -- in connection with the collapse.

While Hariram was initially believed to be the property's owner, police said documents showed Urmila owned the building, while Hariram and Mahesh allegedly managed the PG.

The collapse also prompted action against civic officials, with MCD Deputy Commissioner of South Zone Rakesh Kumar and four engineers -- Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar -- suspended.

City-Wide Safety Directives

The MCD has ordered inspections of buildings across Delhi, particularly structures suspected of violating height and floor restrictions. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also directed officials to seal all five-storey structures in the city.

The Delhi high court on Monday ordered a high-level MCD inquiry, saying the government cannot evade responsibility and terming the incident "most unfortunate".

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed inspections in PG hubs and asked officials to strictly enforce safety norms for buildings.