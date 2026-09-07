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Delhi Building Collapse: Search For Survivors

By REDIFF NEWS September 07, 2026 12:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of the rescue operations after Sunday's building collapse in New Delhi.

Emergency personnel, NDRF teams, police and rescue workers continue to search for survivors.

 

Rescue team carries a victim

IMAGE: Victims are carried from the disaster site, here and below. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Rescue team carries a victim

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

NDRF personnel search building collapse site

IMAGE: NDRF personnel look for survivors after the building collapse in New Delhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Rescue teams search the collapsed building site in New Delhi for survivors following the collapse on September 6, 2026.
  • NDRF personnel, firefighters, police and emergency workers were involved in search, debris removal and rescue operations at the site.
  • Heavy machinery and specialised equipment were deployed as rescue teams continued operations at the collapsed building site.

Emergency personnel inspect collapse site

IMAGE: Emergency personnel look for survivors, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Rescue Teams Search The Rubble

Rescue teams and police inspect site

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

NDRF personnel conduct rescue work

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Emergency personnel at collapse site

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Emergency personnel inspect collapse site

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Emergency personnel continue rescue work

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Emergency personnel search for survivors

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

People remove debris from collapse site

IMAGE: People remove debris at the site as rescue teams look for survivors. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Belongings recovered from collapse site

IMAGE: Rescue personnel carry belongings recovered from the site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

NDRF personnel operate drill on debris

IMAGE: NDRF personnel operate a drill to break down debris. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

NDRF and firefighters search by torchlight

IMAGE: NDRF personnel and firefighters look for survivors using torchlight. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

NDRF personnel watch debris being lifted

IMAGE: NDRF personnel watch as debris is lifted during the rescue operation. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

NDRF personnel work at collapse scene

IMAGE: NDRF personnel work at the scene. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Heavy machinery clears building debris

IMAGE: Heavy machinery clears debris at the site, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Rescue team searches through rubble

IMAGE: Rescue teams look through the rubble for survivors, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Rescue team works at collapse site

IMAGE: Rescue teams try to locate for survivors on Monday morning. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Earthmovers clear debris at collapse site

IMAGE: Earthmovers are used to clear debris at the site on Monday morning. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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