Delhi Building Collapse: Search For Survivors

Glimpses of the rescue operations after Sunday's building collapse in New Delhi.

Emergency personnel, NDRF teams, police and rescue workers continue to search for survivors.

IMAGE: Victims are carried from the disaster site, here and below. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: NDRF personnel look for survivors after the building collapse in New Delhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Rescue teams search the collapsed building site in New Delhi for survivors following the collapse on September 6, 2026.

NDRF personnel, firefighters, police and emergency workers were involved in search, debris removal and rescue operations at the site.

Heavy machinery and specialised equipment were deployed as rescue teams continued operations at the collapsed building site.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel look for survivors, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rescue Teams Search The Rubble

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People remove debris at the site as rescue teams look for survivors. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel carry belongings recovered from the site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: NDRF personnel operate a drill to break down debris. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: NDRF personnel and firefighters look for survivors using torchlight. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: NDRF personnel watch as debris is lifted during the rescue operation. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: NDRF personnel work at the scene. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Heavy machinery clears debris at the site, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue teams look through the rubble for survivors, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue teams try to locate for survivors on Monday morning. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Earthmovers are used to clear debris at the site on Monday morning. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff