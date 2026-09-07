Delhi Building Collapse: Search For Survivors

Glimpses of the rescue operations after Sunday's building collapse in New Delhi.
Emergency personnel, NDRF teams, police and rescue workers continue to search for survivors.
IMAGE: Victims are carried from the disaster site, here and below. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
IMAGE: NDRF personnel look for survivors after the building collapse in New Delhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Key Points
- Rescue teams search the collapsed building site in New Delhi for survivors following the collapse on September 6, 2026.
- NDRF personnel, firefighters, police and emergency workers were involved in search, debris removal and rescue operations at the site.
- Heavy machinery and specialised equipment were deployed as rescue teams continued operations at the collapsed building site.
IMAGE: Emergency personnel look for survivors, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Rescue Teams Search The Rubble
Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: People remove debris at the site as rescue teams look for survivors. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue personnel carry belongings recovered from the site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: NDRF personnel operate a drill to break down debris. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: NDRF personnel and firefighters look for survivors using torchlight. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: NDRF personnel watch as debris is lifted during the rescue operation. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: NDRF personnel work at the scene. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Heavy machinery clears debris at the site, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue teams look through the rubble for survivors, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue teams try to locate for survivors on Monday morning. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
IMAGE: Earthmovers are used to clear debris at the site on Monday morning. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff