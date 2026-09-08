Delhi building collapse: For rental income, owners built extra floors

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives, accusing the owners of illegal construction and adding floors to an old structure despite known load-bearing capacity concerns.

IMAGE: Earthmovers are used to clear the debris at the site after a building collapsed in New Delhi, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police have registered an FIR regarding the Satya Niketan building collapse, which resulted in seven fatalities.

The FIR alleges that the building owners, Hari Bansal and his brother, constructed four additional floors on an old structure for rental income, despite knowing the foundation could not bear the weight.

New construction work was reportedly underway at the time of the collapse, further stressing the already compromised structure.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, with authorities receiving information about a collapsed PG accommodation with students inside.

The Delhi government has ordered intensified safety inspections of PG accommodations and coaching centres across the city following the tragedy.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, alleging that additional floors were constructed on the old structure despite concerns over its load-bearing capacity and that further construction work was underway.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1 pm and police received information at around 1.34 pm.

The caller informed authorities that a building being used as a PG had collapsed and that students were inside. ASI Praful Toppo, the complainant, said police reached the spot and found the entire building collapsed, with several people gathered around the site.

Investigation Details and Allegations

A local inquiry revealed that PG accommodation was operating from the ground-plus-four-storey building, where several students and other people were residing. Some were trapped following the sudden collapse. Senior police officers, the district crime team, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel, fire brigade, rescue teams and ambulances were called to the spot, the FIR said.

Four people identified as Neeraj, 19, son of Gyanchand; Aaditya Kumar, son of Raju Kunar; Krishna, son of BK Bhardwaj; and four unidentified persons were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination, according to the police document.

Owners Accused of Negligence

The FIR further alleged, based on local inquiry, that the building was several years old and that its owners, identified as Hari Bansal and his brother, had constructed four upper floors allegedly for rental income.

It also stated that new construction was underway, which allegedly placed additional pressure on the structure. Police alleged that the construction was carried out despite the owners being aware that the existing building's foundation could not bear the additional weight, potentially endangering lives.

The investigation is being conducted by Inspector Narender Kumar.

The FIR comes amid the ongoing probe into the September 6 collapse, in which seven people were killed. Delhi Police have already arrested Hariram, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh in connection with the collapse.

Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal said earlier that basement renovation work was underway before the collapse. He said Hariram had admitted overseeing the renovation, while an injured labourer also confirmed that construction activity was being carried out in the basement.

Government Response

The Delhi government has meanwhile ordered intensified safety inspections of PG accommodations and coaching centres across the city following the tragedy.