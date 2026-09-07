Delhi building collapse: PIL in HC seeks Rs 1cr compensation

The Delhi high court has urgently listed a PIL concerning the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse, which claimed seven lives and prompted demands for victim compensation, safety audits, and an independent inquiry into the disaster.

IMAGE: Earthmovers are used to clear the debris at the site after a building collapsed in New Delhi, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points The Delhi HC allows urgent hearing of a PIL regarding the Satya Niketan building collapse.

The incident led to seven deaths and occurred in a building housing a boys' PG near Delhi University.

The PIL demands Rs 1 crore compensation for victims' families, a comprehensive safety audit of PGs and hostels, and an independent inquiry.

Charges of culpable homicide and negligence have been filed against the owner and others involved in the incident.

The Delhi high court on Monday allowed urgent listing of a PIL relating to the building collapse incident in Satya Niketan in Delhi that left seven people dead and several others injured.

PIL Demands Compensation And Safety Audit

A lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day.

The lawyer said, "yesterday one tragic incident happened in Satya Niketan area in South Delhi where two buildings suddenly collapsed and around 30 students are feared trapped under the debris".

The PIL, filed by Aniket Kumar Gupta, a law student at Delhi University, through advocate Umesh Kumar, against the Government of NCT of Delhi and other authorities sought a series of urgent directions, including Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of each deceased student, a comprehensive safety audit of PGs and hostels across Delhi, and an independent inquiry into the cause of the disaster.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway.

With inputs from ANI