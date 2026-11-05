2 dead in Delhi building collapse, CM orders probe, officials suspended

A tragic building collapse in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar has claimed two lives and injured four, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to order an immediate inquiry and suspend responsible engineers amidst concerns over illegal construction and substandard materials.

IMAGE: NDRF and Fire service personnel carry out search and rescue operations at the spot where a portion of an under construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazaar area, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A three-storey building under construction collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry, an FIR against the contractor, and the immediate suspension of the junior and assistant engineers.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended the two engineers, citing prima facie serious negligence.

The collapsed building was on a 50 square metre plot with no sanctioned building plan, and construction materials were reportedly substandard.

Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities search for more people potentially trapped under the debris.

Two people were killed and four others injured after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area on Thursday, with more people feared trapped under the debris.

The incident was reported around 9.50 am in Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

Rescue Efforts and Initial Response

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescue team pulled out two bodies from the rubble, while four injured people were taken to a hospital by locals before fire department teams arrived, officials said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that multiple teams, including fire personnel, were engaged in rescue operations.

Official Inquiry and Suspensions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to register a first information report (FIR) against the contractor.

She also ordered the immediate suspension of the concerned junior engineer (JE) and assistant engineer (AE).

Gupta directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and provide immediate ex gratia assistance to the affected families.

"Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law," the chief minister said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) subsequently suspended the two engineers with immediate effect, citing a prima facie case of serious negligence in the discharge of their duties.

Separate suspension orders were issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone, pending further inquiry.

Construction Irregularities Uncovered

A senior MCD official said the plot on which the building stood measured 50 square metres and no building plan had been sanctioned for the structure.

The civic body had also received no complaints regarding the construction, the official said.

Construction work at the building had reportedly been halted around 15 days ago.

Workers were removing the support system beneath the roof when the structure collapsed, an MCD official said.

"The material used was non-engineered and had not set properly, which eventually led to the collapse," the official said.

Rescue operations were continuing at the site, with authorities searching for anyone who may still be trapped under the debris.