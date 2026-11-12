Viral Video Sparks Police Action In Delhi Locality

Delhi Police has initiated an investigation and registered a case following the widespread circulation of a viral video depicting a group of boys threatening residents with sticks and stones in a local Delhi neighbourhood.

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Key Points Delhi Police registered a case after a video of boys threatening residents went viral.

The incident came to light following a PCR call received around 2.14 am on November 10.

Unidentified boys were seen shouting about taking revenge against someone who had assaulted their brother.

Police are examining available CCTV footage to trace those involved in the incident.

A case has been registered after a video purportedly showing a group of unidentified boys creating a commotion and threatening people with sticks and stones in a Delhi locality went viral on social media, police said.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at around 2.14 am on November 10, following which a police team immediately reached the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

At the location, the investigating officer met the complainant, a resident of Sai Enclave.

During the enquiry, the complainant told the police that his family owns another house opposite his residence. Some unidentified boys had gathered outside the house and were shouting that they would take revenge against a person who had assaulted their brother, police said.

The complainant suspected that the boys were involved in a dispute with someone else but said he had no knowledge of the matter.

"When the complainant stepped out of his house, the boys fled from the spot. Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered. Teams are examining available CCTV footage to trace those involved in the incident," a police officer said.