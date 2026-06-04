Unsafe guest houses under lens after Malviya Nagar hotel fire claims 21 lives

The deadly fire in Malviya Nagar has brought to light alarming safety violations and illegal operations in Delhi's bed-and-breakfast establishments, raising critical questions about regulatory oversight and public safety.

IMAGE: Diplomats with police personnel during the on-ground assessment at the site of the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, New Delhi, June 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The deadly fire in Malviya Nagar exposed several safety violations and illegal operations in Delhi's bed-and-breakfast establishments.

Locals and guests allege that numerous guest houses operate without adequate entry/exit points, emergency routes, and exceed licensed room capacities.

Basement rooms are reportedly rented out despite lacking proper ventilation and sanitary conditions, posing significant safety risks.

Authorities are criticised for their inaction on repeated complaints about unauthorised commercial activities, often responding only after such tragedies occur.

The incident reignites concerns over unsafe basement usage in Delhi, following a previous tragedy involving civil services aspirants.

A day after a deadly fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed at least 21 lives and raised questions over safety standards, locals and guests alleged that several nearby properties were operating in violation of basic fire and building norms.

Locals in the area alleged that multiple guest houses and hotels function without adequate entry and exit points, emergency access routes and other safety measures, creating potentially dangerous conditions in the event of a fire or other emergency.

Widespread Safety Violations Alleged

Several establishments in the lane have a licence under the bed-and-breakfast scheme for six rooms but operate over 25 rooms per property on four to five floors.

One such property, Flourish Inn, is owned by Lovkesh Bajaj, located just metres away from Flourish Inn -- the guest house where the fire broke out -- remained deserted and vacant on Thursday.

Among the last guests to leave the premises was Jilbert, a visitor from the Republic of Congo, who had been staying at the property with his son undergoing treatment at Max Hospital.

"There has been no electricity, food or water since Wednesday. We are very tired," he said.

Jilbert alleged that guests were being accommodated in basement rooms for Rs 1,500 per night, while rooms on the upper floors were rented out for Rs 2,000.

A visit to the basement of the hotel revealed what appeared to be multiple safety and hygiene violations, including a lack of windows or ventilation and poor sanitary conditions.

Authorities Criticised for Inaction

Local shopkeeper Karan Sharma said authorities often act only after a tragedy occurs.

"The authorities only take cognisance when something happens. It is not only this property, but there are also several others in the area where rooms have been constructed and rented out in basements. These places can become death traps during emergencies," Sharma said.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said that repeated complaints about unauthorised commercial activities had yielded little action.

"Everyone in the locality knows that basement accommodations run in violation of norms. But enforcement usually comes only after a major incident forces the authorities to respond," the resident said.

Basement Safety Concerns Resurface

The incident has once again brought attention to the use of basements for commercial activities in the city.

The drowning of civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar during monsoon 2024 had triggered widespread scrutiny of illegal and unsafe basement usage across Delhi.

Officials are continuing their investigation into the Malviya Nagar fire, while residents have demanded a comprehensive safety audit of guest houses and commercial establishments operating in the area.