Delhi teen crashes rented Audi into pedestrians, 1 killed

A fatal accident in southwest Delhi involving a 17-year-old driving a rented Audi has led to the death of a pedestrian, prompting a police investigation into the juvenile driver and the car rental company.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A 17-year-old boy allegedly crashed a rented Audi into three vehicles in Kishangarh, killing a pedestrian on Thursday.

The teenager had rented the luxury car for Rs 16,000 for a night through an online app.

Police apprehended the juvenile driver and filed an FIR under sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

The car rental company is under police scanner for leasing the vehicle to a minor.

Police are examining CCTV footage, seeking details from the rental firm, and investigating other occupants of the Audi.

A 17-year-old boy allegedly crashed an Audi car he rented for a friend's birthday into three vehicles in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh, killing a pedestrian, police said on Thursday.

The teenager had rented the car through an online app for Rs 16,000 for a night, the officer said.

The accident took place around 2.30 am on October 4 near a CNG pump at the Kishangarh red light, where the recklessly driving juvenile rammed his car into three vehicles, the officer said.

The pedestrian, Umashankar, a 45-year-old resident of Kishangarh, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead.

"During the investigation, police apprehended the juvenile driver and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board through video conferencing," the officer added.

Legal Action And Company Scrutiny

The police seized all vehicles, including the Audi, and filed an FIR at the Kishangarh Police Station under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, and Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The company which leased the car to the minor is also under the police scanner.

"If any lapse or violation is found, appropriate action will be taken," the source said.

Ongoing Police Investigation

The police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident spot and adjoining roads to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash, the source said. Whether there were more people in the Audi is also part of the probe.

The police have written to the app-based rental firm seeking details of the booking and the documents submitted while taking the vehicle on rent, as well as the details of the person who did the booking and who took the delivery, the source said.

Location and movement of the vehicle during the rental period are being ascertained, the source said.

The finding will reveal whether the juvenile was driving the vehicle throughout the period or whether it was driven by another person at any point.

The police are also trying to ascertain the identities and ages of all the occupants who were allegedly travelling in the Audi when the accident occurred.

A search for eyewitnesses who may have seen the Audi being driven before the collision or witnessed the crash is on, the source said.