Delhi assembly: Fewer women, more graduates elected

February 09, 2025
February 09, 2025 21:52 IST

The eighth Delhi assembly will have fewer women members but a higher number of lawmakers with graduate degrees, according to a report.

IMAGE: BJP women supporters dance as they celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections, in Nagpur on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The report by PRS Legislative Research found that five women had been elected to the assembly, the results of which were announced on Saturday, representing 7 per cent of the House.

Four women MLAs are from the BJP while Atishi is AAP's only woman member in the House.

In 2020, eight women were elected.

 

The BJP swept to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

The percentage of MLAs with graduate degrees has risen to 38 per cent in the eighth assembly from 34 per cent in the seventh. MLAs with postgraduate degrees and above remain unchanged at 26 per cent.

About 61 per cent of the newly-elected MLAs listed politics or social work as their profession, compared to 67 per cent in the previous assembly.

The number of MLAs who listed their profession as business also registered an increase from 29 per cent in the seventh assembly to 49 per cent in the eighth.

The average age of the members is 52, the report found.

According to the report, 13 per cent of the new MLAs are aged between 25 and 40, down from 23 per cent in the previous assembly.

The number of MLAs aged between 41 and 55 is unchanged at 49 per cent while 34 per cent are aged between 56 and 70, and 4 per cent above 70 years old.

In the previous assembly, 28 per cent of members were aged 56 and above.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
