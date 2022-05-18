News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi asks report from BJP-run civic bodies on demolition drives

Delhi asks report from BJP-run civic bodies on demolition drives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 18, 2022 10:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled civic bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1, officials sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi on April 20, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.

Kejriwal had said the demolition drives in Delhi will render 63 lakh people homeless and that it will be the "biggest destruction" in Independent India, and accused the BJP of "misusing" power.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kejri tells MLAs to oppose demolitions, go to jail
Kejri tells MLAs to oppose demolitions, go to jail
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
SC stays demolition of 200 jhuggis in Delhi
SC stays demolition of 200 jhuggis in Delhi
Why Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Won't Let Go
Why Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Won't Let Go
'Bribe for visas': CBI arrests Karti's close aide
'Bribe for visas': CBI arrests Karti's close aide
Assam Floods: 20 Districts Affected
Assam Floods: 20 Districts Affected
Small-Cap Schemes Fared Best
Small-Cap Schemes Fared Best
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'

'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'

Jahangirpuri demolition: Many lose means of livelihood

Jahangirpuri demolition: Many lose means of livelihood

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances