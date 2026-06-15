Delhi airport hold-up of Bangladesh PM adviser triggers diplomatic row

Bangladesh expressed "deep disappointment" to India after PM's was stopped and questioned at Delhi airport, leading to his return home despite being cleared for travel.

IMAGE: Bangladesh PM's adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points Bangladesh summoned India's deputy high commissioner to express "deep disappointment" over an incident at Delhi airport.

Despite being cleared to proceed, Dr. Rahman chose to return to Bangladesh.

The adviser was travelling on a regular Bangladeshi passport with a SAARC visa, not a diplomatic passport.

The incident occurred while Dr. Rahman was en route to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Bangladesh on Monday summoned India's deputy high commissioner and conveyed its "deep disappointment" over an incident involving an adviser of the prime minister at the Delhi airport, according to media reports in New Delhi.

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, the prime minister's adviser on policy and strategy affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, was stopped by immigration authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday evening when his name was reportedly flagged during a routine security check, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Citing a foreign ministry official, the news agency said that the ministry summoned Indian deputy high commissioner Pawan Badhe and expressed its "deep disappointment" over the incident.

Badhe arrived at the foreign office in the afternoon when he was handed over the protest letter, foreign ministry spokesman Shahidul Karim said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman said that the government was taking appropriate steps regarding the matter.

"It is an unexpected incident, unfortunate, too," he told reporters.

Citing diplomatic sources, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported that Zahed, who was travelling to India to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, was questioned by immigration authorities and kept waiting for about two and a half hours after his name was reportedly flagged during the security check.

Although Indian authorities later allowed him to proceed with his visit, he decided to return home, BSS said, citing sources.

The adviser was travelling on a regular Bangladeshi passport with a SAARC visa and was not carrying a diplomatic passport.

Zahed is known as a political commentator and critic of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her government.