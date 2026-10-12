Delhi Police Busts Rs 50 Lakh Honey-Trap Extortion Plot

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated honey-trap and extortion ring, arresting three individuals involved in a plot to frame a man in a false rape case and extort Rs 50 lakh, revealing a deeper family property dispute.

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Key Points Three individuals, including the suspected main conspirator, were arrested on Monday for a honey-trap and extortion plot in Delhi.

The accused allegedly pressured a woman to falsely implicate Ramesh Chander in a rape case on September 30, after she had consensual relations with him.

The conspiracy reportedly stemmed from a family dispute over property management, with the accused demanding Rs 50 lakh from the victim.

Police used technical surveillance and local intelligence to apprehend the three accused, while efforts are underway to arrest another absconding individual.

Three people, including the suspected main conspirator, have been arrested for allegedly hatching a honey-trap and extortion plot to frame a man in a false rape case and extort Rs 50 lakh from him, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Ram Singh alias Bhura (38), Shiv Pratap Singh alias Shiva (43) and Yoginder alias Pappu (56), all residents of Delhi, they said.

Unravelling The Honey-Trap Plot

The case came to light on September 30, when a 25-year-old woman called the police helpline alleging that a man had sexually assaulted her at a hotel in outer Delhi's Ranhola after blackmailing her with threats to circulate her photographs.

During the subsequent inquiry, the woman disclosed that she had come in contact with Ram Singh and his associates through a job portal and mutual acquaintances on the pretext of securing employment, police said.

The accused allegedly pressured her into falsely implicating Ramesh Chander in a rape case and threatened her and her family with dire consequences if she refused to comply, they said.

According to police, the woman met Ramesh Chander at Nangloi Chowk on September 30 and took him to a flat in Baprola, where they consumed beer and had consensual physical relations.

Shortly afterwards, Ram Singh and his associates allegedly arrived at the location and coerced the woman into making a false emergency call alleging rape. During questioning in the presence of her father, the woman disclosed that the encounter had been consensual and that she had been threatened into making the allegation, police said.

Family Dispute Behind Extortion Bid

The investigation subsequently revealed that the alleged conspiracy stemmed from a family dispute involving the management of properties belonging to three brothers, Mahender, Rakesh and Naveen, police said.

Ramesh Chander, who is Mahender's father-in-law, was managing the properties. Yoginder had allegedly asked him to stop managing them and threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases if he refused, police said.

Yoginder allegedly conspired with Ram Singh and his associates to frame Ramesh Chander. Immediately after the woman made the emergency call, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from him to settle the matter, threatening that formal criminal proceedings would follow if he failed to pay, police said.

Police Action And Ongoing Probe

A case was registered and a team was formed to investigate the alleged conspiracy. The police team used technical surveillance, call detail record analysis and local intelligence to identify and apprehend the three accused.

Efforts are underway to arrest another accused who is absconding, they added.

Further investigation is underway.