Family Alleges Murder After Teen Found Dead With Stab Wounds Post-Diwali Celebration

A tragic incident in Dehradun sees a 15-year-old boy found dead with stab wounds after Diwali celebrations, prompting a police investigation into his family's murder allegations against his friends.

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Key Points A 15-year-old boy, Arsh Ansari, was found dead in Dehradun after attending Diwali celebrations at a friend's home.

His family discovered stab wounds on his body at the mortuary and has alleged he was murdered by his friends.

An FIR has been filed at Dalanwala police station, and a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which is currently underway.

A minor boy who had gone to his friend's house for Diwali celebrations was found dead, with his family alleging that he was murdered by his friends and had stab wounds on his body, police said on Monday.

Officials said that an FIR has been filed at the Dalanwala police station following a complaint by Nadeem Ansari, a resident of Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun.

Investigation Underway In Dehradun

The complainant said his son, Arsh Ansari (15), had been invited to his friend's home in Nehru Colony in the city to celebrate Diwali. Some of his other friends were also going to be there.

"When the complainant called that night, he was told that Arsh would return in the morning. The following morning, the complainant received a call from the friend's mother, informing him that his son was lying dead in the mortuary," a statement issued by Dehradun police said.

Officials added that upon arriving at the mortuary, the complainant allegedly discovered injuries and stab wounds on his son's body. He has claimed that his son was murdered by his friends.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer said an investigation into the incident is underway.