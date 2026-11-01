How Dehradun Police Encountered And Shot Two Burglary Suspects

Dehradun police engaged in a dramatic encounter on Saturday night, resulting in two suspected burglars sustaining gunshot wounds after they fired upon officers during an attempted escape.

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Key Points Two suspected thieves, Shamim (35) and Shahzad (40), sustained gunshot wounds during a police encounter in Dehradun on Saturday night.

The suspects, wanted for recent thefts in Patel Nagar and Vikas Nagar, fled a police check and opened fire on officers.

Police retaliated, injuring the suspects, and recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, and a motorcycle with a fake number plate.

The arrested individuals admitted they were in Dehradun to commit crimes, specifically scouting locked houses.

Two persons suspected to be involved in recent thefts and burglaries sustained gunshot wounds during an encounter in Dehradun while they were intercepted by police during routine check, officials said on Sunday.

Police Intelligence And Pursuit

Officials said that on Saturday night Patel Nagar police received information that they were in Dehradun and were scouting locked houses in various locations.

Shamim (35) and Shahzad (40) were wanted for recent thefts and burglaries in Patel Nagar and Vikas Nagar areas.

Acting on this intelligence, police launched an intensive search operation in the area.

Near the Ramgarh petrol pump in the Naya Gaon area, police signalled for a suspicious motorcycle to stop.

"Upon noticing the police checking operation, the individuals on the motorcycle accelerated and fled toward the Naya Gaon police outpost. Police team pursued them and alerted other police stations in the district via the control room," said a statement issued by police on Sunday evening.

The Encounter And Arrest

Officials said the suspects fled towards Bhudpur as they opened fire at the police team, damaging the windshield of a police vehicle. They abandoned the bike and then fled towards the forest. When the police team followed, they fired at the police team again, officials said.

In retaliatory firing, gunshots by police hit the two suspects who were then arrested. Police recovered two .315-bore country-made pistols, four live cartridges, six spent shell casings, and a motorcycle with a fake number plate.

Post-Arrest Interrogation And Charges

Officials said that during interrogation, the suspects said they had come to Dehradun with the intent of committing a crime. They were allegedly scouting the Patel Nagar area and its surroundings, specifically looking for locked houses.

Officials said that a case was filed under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(1-B)(a) of the Arms Act in connection with the "life-threatening attack on police team."