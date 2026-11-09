Family Feud Turns Fatal In Dehradun Over Property Dispute

A tragic family dispute over wall construction in Dehradun led to the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man by his uncle and cousin on Monday, prompting a police investigation under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by his uncle and cousin in Dehradun on Monday.

The dispute arose over the construction of a wall in the Tarla Adhoiwala area.

The victim, Gaurav, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and later succumbed to his injuries.

Two other relatives, Bholi and Kamla Devi, also sustained injuries but were discharged.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, Nitin Kumar and Rohit Kumar, and are investigating.

A 26-year-old man was killed allegedly by his uncle and cousin following a dispute over construction of a wall in the Tarla Adhoiwala area here on Monday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Dehradun Murder Case

Police said they received information about a dispute between two parties in the area, following which a team from the Raipur police station rushed to the spot.

During an inquiry, police learnt that a dispute had erupted at around 5.30 pm between Nitin Kumar and his son Rohit Kumar on one side and their relatives Gaurav, Matru, Bholi and Kamla Devi on the other.

The dispute was over the construction of a wall. During the altercation, Nitin and Rohit allegedly attacked Gaurav with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured, police said.

Gaurav, who was Nitin's nephew and a resident of Dalanwala, was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Bholi and Kamla Devi also sustained injuries in the incident but were discharged after receiving primary medical treatment, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Karan Kumar, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Nitin and Rohit.

Senior police officials inspected the crime scene on Monday evening, while teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and field units are collecting evidence.

A police team has been constituted to apprehend the accused, and further legal action is underway, officials said.