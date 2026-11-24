Discover how a parking dispute in Dehradun escalated into a dangerous firing incident, leading to the arrest of a man on Tuesday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A man was arrested on Tuesday in Dehradun for allegedly opening fire at his neighbour.

The incident stemmed from a parking dispute, where the accused, Dharampal alias Munna, reportedly became enraged.

Dharampal allegedly pulled out a licensed revolver and fired, with the bullet striking a motorcycle.

The complainant, Shivam Lingwal, and his sister narrowly escaped being hit by the bullet.

Police registered a case and recovered the licensed revolver from the accused after his arrest on Tuesday.

A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly opening fire at his neighbour over a parking dispute, police said.

Dehradun Parking Row Leads To Arrest

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Dharampal alias Munna, a resident of Haripurkala in Dehradun, police said.

According to the complainant, Shivam Lingwal, Dharampal came to the front of his house around 10 pm on Monday and began kicking his motorcycle and another neighbour's car while hurling abuses.

When Lingwal and his sister asked Dharampal to stop, he became even more enraged, allegedly pulled out a revolver from his pocket and opened fire, the complaint stated.

Lingwal and his sister narrowly escaped being hit by a bullet. Lingwal's motorcycle was struck by a bullet, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Raiwala police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

A police team inspected the crime scene, collected footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and spoke to locals, they said.

Based on the information collected and a tip-off, Dharampal was arrested near Raiwala Road on Tuesday. The licensed revolver used in the incident was recovered from his possession, police said.