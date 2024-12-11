Defiant Netanyahu takes stand in landmark graft trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a defiant tone as he testified in open court for the first time in Tel Aviv in his years-long corruption trial on Sunday.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing in his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2024. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/Pool via Reuters

"I have waited eight years for this moment, to say the truth as I remember it, which is important for justice. There is no justice without truth," he said, becoming the first sitting Israeli Prime Minister to take the witness stand.

The prime minister faces charges of fraud, accepting bribes, and breach of trust stemming from three separate police investigations.

Netanyahu denies all charges of wrongdoing and has insisted in the past that the trial would not interfere with his public responsibilities.

Tuesday's questioning focused on the 'Bezeq Affair'.

Netanyahu -- as Communications Minister -- is accused of giving regulatory benefits to the Bezeq telecom giant.

In return, Bezeq's majority shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, gave Netanyahu favorable coverage on the Walla News site, which he owns.

Netanyahu's attorney, Amit Hadad, questioned the Prime Minister about his relationship with the media.

"If I had followed the leftist way, then I would not be here. No one would have prosecuted me. This is absurd. All my public service was opposite of crime. I never believed volunteering to serve the country would lead to this," Netanyahu said.

Over the coming days, Netanyahu will be questioned on two other investigations.

In the case of the 'Gifts Affair', Netanyahu and his wife Sara are accused of accepting $200,000 in gifts from Hollywood Arnon Milchan in exchange for helping the billionaire obtain a visa to work in the US, and changing certain tax provisions to benefit Milchan.

This case is generally regarded as the most serious one against Netanyahu.

In the second investigation, known as the 'Yediot Affair', Netanyahu allegedly helped Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes by advancing regulations on the distribution of newspapers to Mozes's advantage.

In exchange, Mozes is accused of providing Netanyahu -- who was Communications Minister at the time -- with favorable coverage.

The corruption trial has been taking place at the Jerusalem District Court, but for security reasons, Netanyahu was permitted to testify in an underground bunker at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court.

He has rarely attended hearings in person since the trial began in 2020.

The trial dragged out because of the unprecedented nature of the proceedings, the lengthy list of witnesses, war and the COVID pandemic.

High-profile officials who have so far testified include former prime minister Yair Lapid, former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, current Justice Minister Yariv Levin, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo, and former Israeli ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan.

Legal experts estimate that the trial could potentially drag on for another year, possibly two.

Outside the courthouse, Israelis demonstrated for and against Netanyahu while political allies came to show support.

No serving Israeli Prime Minister has ever been indicted on criminal charges.

Ehud Olmert stepped down in 2008 ahead of his own indictment for corruption.

Olmert was eventually convicted and served two-thirds of a 27-month prison sentence.