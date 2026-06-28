Defence ministry refutes 'concealment' charge over Op Sindoor martyrs

In its statement, the defence ministry said the bravehearts were "conferred with gallantry awards" and that it 'constituted a formal and national recognition of their valour and supreme sacrifice'.

IMAGE: A view of the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Amid a row surrounding the six martyrs of Operation Sindoor, the defence ministry on Saturday said the nation paid homage to them at the "earliest opportunity", and their memory shall always be honoured with the dignity and reverence, it deserves.

Key Points The statement comes in the backdrop of the Congress's accusation that the government "concealed" the supreme sacrifice made by the six bravehearts during the military operation in 2025 by "not recognising" their martyrdom for a year.

The bravehearts were "conferred with gallantry awards and this was published in the press release of August 14, 2025.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army's official social media platforms carried tributes to these bravehearts "without delay", the ministry said.

In its statement, the defence ministry said the bravehearts were "conferred with gallantry awards" and that it "constituted a formal and national recognition of their valour and supreme sacrifice".

The statement comes in the backdrop of the Congress's accusation that the government "concealed" the supreme sacrifice made by the six bravehearts during the military operation in 2025 by "not recognising" their martyrdom for a year.

Congress leader Pawan Khera levelled the allegations through social media posts on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, he also shared a link to a report in his post.

The defence ministry, without naming anyone, said, "Certain reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media platforms have incorrectly suggested that the supreme sacrifice of six bravehearts during Operation Sindoor have been acknowledged or brought to public notice for the first time only recently".

"It is clarified that the nation paid homage to these fallen heroes at the earliest opportunity, well before the reports in question. During the official press conference held on May 11, 2025, then director general of military operations paid solemn tribute to these brave soldiers and specifically acknowledged their sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor," the statement said.

These bravehearts were "conferred with gallantry awards and this was published in the press release of August 14, 2025.

This constituted a formal and national recognition of their valour and supreme sacrifice in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian defence forces," it said.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army's official social media platforms carried tributes to these bravehearts "without delay", the ministry said.

Also, during the Army Day Parade held in Jaipur on January 15 this year, "the chief of the army staff presented the Sena Medal (Gallantry) to the families of three of these gallant soldiers, while the chief of the air staff did the same on October 8, 2025 in a solemn ceremony, reaffirming the defence forces' enduring commitment to honouring those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation," it said.

The ministry said it is regrettable that "an avoidable and unfounded controversy has arisen around this issue".

"Such narratives not only misrepresent facts but also risk causing unnecessary anguish to bereaved families and detracting from the dignity owed to those who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation," it said.

"The six bravehearts of Operation Sindoor are national heroes whose courage, devotion to duty and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Their memory shall always be honoured with the dignity, gratitude and reverence it deserves," the ministry said.

"The Indian defence forces remains steadfast in its commitment to honouring every soldier who has offered supreme sacrifice in the defence of the nation," it added.

The names of six military personnel -- five from the Indian Army and one from IAF -- who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor last year, have been inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial, as a tribute to the fallen heroes. Operation Sindoor was conducted to avenge the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year.

The names of the six personnel, inscribed on wall no. '3D' of Tyag Chakra at the National War Memorial are -- Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar (VrC), Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Mood Muralinaik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from the Army, and Indian Air Force's Sergeant Surendra Kumar The unit names of these bravehearts have also been inscribed.

The defence ministry further said, "With regard to the engraving of the names of the fallen soldiers on the National War Memorial, it is emphasised that "this sacred process is governed by an established and well-defined protocol".

The defence forces follow these laid-down procedures with due diligence, care and reverence, commensurate with the solemnity of the honour being conferred, it said.