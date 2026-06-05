Defence Commanders Get Bigger Financial Powers

Army, Navy and Air Force commanders received enhanced powers to address urgent operational requirements quickly.

IMAGE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases the Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services, Financial Powers for revenue-related procurement having an annual value of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore, in New Delhi, June 4, 2026 in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved a revised delegation of financial powers for the defence services, significantly enhancing the spending authority and operational efficiency of field commanders to expedite procurement and project execution.

According to the the ministry of defence, the revised powers, which also cover medical and works projects, have been made up to 100 per cent, and even more than double in some cases.

The move is aimed at improving operational efficiency and enabling faster execution of contracts and projects.

Although the statement did not provide a breakup of the money, sources is from the existing sums wherever applicable.

Key Points Spending authority for defence services has been increased by up to 100 per cent and more.

Financial powers for indigenisation and research initiatives have been doubled to strengthen defence self-reliance efforts.

New procurement provisions encourage joint acquisitions, decentralised decision-making and faster resource availability across services.

Enhanced Financial Powers

Financial powers related to defence indigenisation and research and development have been doubled to boost self-reliance and minimise the dependency on foreign original equipment manufacturers.

'The revised delegation of financial powers will facilitate procurements of more than Rs 1.25 trillion through the revenue route, as per current year budgetary allocations,' the statement said.

Urgent Operational Requirements

The special financial powers available to the Army, the Navy and the Air Force commanders have been enhanced, by a 100 per cent increase in the total ceiling provided to meet urgent operational requirements, providing flexibility to field commanders in addressing immediate operational requirements.

Joint Procurement Framework

The revised framework also introduces provisions to promote joint procurement by the services, allowing a service to undertake acquisitions with higher delegated powers than those available under normal procurement procedures.

In addition, new Competent Financial Authorities have been introduced to decentralise the procurement of goods and services, and improve decision-making.

Faster Defence Project Execution

The revision of financial powers -- last undertaken in 2021 -- was necessitated by the expansion in force level, increased expenditure on operations and sustenance, and an increase in budgetary allocation.

The statement said the revised delegation, with the new Defence Procurement Manual notified in October, would also ensure the timely availability of resources for the armed forces.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff