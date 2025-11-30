Deepti suicide: Pan masala baron's family harassed daughter, alleges Mother

The mother of Deepti Chaurasia, the daughter-in-law of a pan masala baron who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Vasant Vihar recently, has levelled serious allegations of harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws, and demanded that the case be probed from all angles, including by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Based on the woman's complaint, the Delhi police had on Friday registered an FIR against the husband and mother-in-law of Deepti (38), the daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand pan masala brand owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, days after she was found hanging at her southwest Delhi residence.

In her complaint, Deepti's mother alleged a long pattern of physical and mental cruelty by her daughter's husband and his family.

Deepti got married on December 2, 2010, and the alleged harassment started within months of the marriage, police quoted the complainant as saying.

Despite assurances that it will not be repeated, the harassment continued, she alleged.

The complainant also alleged that Deepti's mother-in-law mistreated her, defamed her in social circles, and excluded her from family functions.

A few days before Deepti's death, her son-in-law had travelled abroad, and the couple had arguments after he returned, she claimed.

On November 25, at around 7.30 am, Deepti reportedly spoke to her mother over the phone, mentioned the quarrel, and inquired about her father's health.

The complainant claimed she advised her daughter to stay calm. Later the same day, she tried calling Deepti around 11.30 am but received no response.

When she called Deepti's mother-in-law, she was told that her daughter had gone out.

She then contacted her husband, who allegedly told her that he was on his way home.

Around noon, the family received a call informing them that Deepti had been taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the complainant said.

According to the police, Deepti was found hanging in a room of their Vasant Vihar house on Tuesday afternoon. Her husband rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.