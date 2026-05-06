How Deepfake Video Duped Belagavi Man Of Rs 7.9 Lakh

A Belagavi man was defrauded of Rs 7.9 lakh in a sophisticated online investment scam involving an AI-generated deepfake video impersonating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting the growing threat of deepfake technology.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points A Belagavi man lost Rs 7.9 lakh in an online investment scam featuring a deepfake video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The victim was lured by a YouTube video promoting an investment scheme and contacted by someone posing as an investment advisor.

The scam involved initial small investments showing profits, followed by demands for 'customs duty' payments to withdraw the funds.

Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and are investigating the deepfake investment fraud.

Authorities are warning the public about deepfake videos and advising caution when considering online investment opportunities.

A 76-year-old man in Belagavi city was allegedly cheated of Rs 7.9 lakh in an online investment scam that used an AI-generated deepfake video misusing the name of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lure investors, police said on Wednesday.

An online fraud case was registered at the cybercrime police station on May 1, they said.

According to Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, the victim, Prakash Gubbi, a senior citizen, stated in his complaint that in November last year, he came across a video on YouTube in which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appeared to endorse an investment scheme.

The video also mentioned a link in its description for making investments.

The victim clicked on the link, entered his details, and was later contacted on social media by a person identifying himself as Adarsh Anand, who persuaded him to invest, the officer told reporters.

How The Deepfake Investment Scam Unfolded

Citing the complaint, the officer said the victim initially invested a small amount, after which the application began showing profits of USD 65,000.

When he attempted to withdraw the amount, the accused demanded a "customs duty" payment of Rs 4.2 lakh, claiming it was required to process the withdrawal.

The victim paid the amount, after which he was asked to pay an additional Rs 2 lakh. It was at this stage that he realised he had been cheated. In total, he lost around Rs 7.9 lakh in the fraud, the officer added.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, and police are investigating the matter, police said.

Police Warn Of Deepfake Dangers

The commissioner cautioned the public not to trust such videos, stating that the finance minister does not endorse any such schemes.

He warned that such content is created using artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.

He further advised the public to remain vigilant, avoid offers that appear too good to be true on the internet, and invest only through legitimate, registered agencies or trusted channels.

Understanding Deepfake Technology

Deepfake technology enables the creation of realistic videos, audio recordings, and images that can mislead viewers by superimposing one person's likeness onto another, altering their words and actions. This can present a false narrative or spread misinformation.