Raising slogans against the state administration and the police, the protesting lawyers accused the government of showing disrespect to the apex court and the Constitution.

IMAGE: A visual of Subramaniya Swami Temple with Uchi Pillaiyar Deepa Mandapam atop Thirupparankundram hill, where 'Karthigai Deepam' was lit, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, November 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Vide Grab

A section of advocates on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court, condemning the Tamil Nadu government and police for failing to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' atop Thirupparankundram hill despite a Supreme Court order permitting one-time lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar.

Key Points The demonstrators also questioned the authorities over the non-implementation of the court's directive and protested action taken against Hindu Munnani functionaries.

Thirupparankundram, a Madurai hill is one of Tamil Nadu's most important Hindu pilgrimage sites, housing the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan.

The hill also houses the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and a mosque near its summit.

Raising slogans against the state administration and the police, the protesting lawyers accused the government of showing disrespect to the apex court and the Constitution.

The demonstrators also questioned the authorities over the non-implementation of the court's directive and protested action taken against Hindu Munnani functionaries.

Thirupparankundram, a Madurai hill is one of Tamil Nadu's most important Hindu pilgrimage sites, housing the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan.

The hill also houses the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and a mosque near its summit. Though the religious sites have coexisted for generations, disputes over land ownership, access and religious rights have periodically surfaced.

Madras high court judgments, drawing on civil court and Privy Council rulings dating back to 1920, have held that the temple owns most of the hill, except for specifically demarcated areas, including the dargah and Nellithope burial ground.

The latest flashpoint is the demand to light the Karthigai Deepam at a location beyond the Uchipillayar Mandapam. For nearly four decades, the dargah authorities, the HR&CE-controlled temple and major Tamil Nadu political parties have opposed moving the ritual, while the BJP, Hindu organisations and a section of devotees have demanded permission to light the lamp at an elevated spot such as Deepathoon.

Their contention is that the mandapam is not at the hilltop and that devotees should be allowed to light the Deepam at another suitable location. The dispute has a history of communal tension, including the killing of Hindu Munnani leader Rajagopalan, who spearheaded the campaign in the early 1990s.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure, while staying the Madras high court's findings on the nature of the pillar and the land. However, on November 24 evening, authorities lit the lamp only at the customary Uchipillayar Mandapam, triggering protests.

Speaking to reporters during the demonstration, High Court Senior Advocate Anantha Padmanabhan termed the state government's conduct "anarchy" and said disobeying the SC's directive attracted contempt of court.

"It is really unfortunate that the state government has the audacity to disrespect the apex court order. Every constitutionally constituted government has a responsibility to abide by the order," he told PTI Videos, adding that the government would have to face the consequences.

He further stated that legal proceedings had already been initiated before the Supreme Court over the non-compliance. Referring to the submissions made before the high court on Tuesday, Padmanabhan alleged that violating an assurance given to a court exposed the government's intent.

Another protesting advocate condemned "deliberate and wilful violation" of the apex court's order.

He noted that when writ petitions seeking implementation of the apex court's order and challenging prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the BNSS came up before the Madurai Bench on Tuesday, the District Collector had appeared in person with Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

According to the advocate, the court closed the petitions after recording their assurance that the Supreme Court's directive would be implemented. However, HR&CE officials lit the lamp only at the Uchipillayar Kovil, he said.

Dismissing the status report and unconditional apology tendered by the Collector on Wednesday as "vague explanations" and "escapism", the advocate questioned why timely action was not taken if the temple's Board of Trustees had passed a resolution against the order.

Criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the lawyer alleged that the non-compliance amounted to a "breakdown of the constitutional machinery" despite the chief minister having taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and the law.

He demanded that the government take responsibility and offer a proper explanation to devotees.

Meanwhile, S Vanchinathan, a Madurai-based rights activist and an advocate, urged the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Madras high court to seek a report on a private chamber meeting between a High Court judge and Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna during the 'Deepathoon' case hearing.

Citing paragraph 22 of the status report filed by the collector in the Supreme Court, Vanchinathan noted that Krishna was called to the chamber of a judge.

According to the Collector's report, he appeared in person before the division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi at 1.15 pm, and when the court rose for lunch, he was called to the chamber where he was told that the Supreme Court's order should be complied with strictly.

The Collector had also recorded that he was returning to his camp office at about 3.30 pm.

Questioning why a single judge met him privately after reserving orders for 4 pm without informing the counsel, he sought an explanation to uphold judicial transparency.

Dismissing demands for contempt action against the Collector, Vanchinathan said there was no "wilful disobedience" as temple trustees have resolved to light the lamp at the customary spot.