The Tamil Nadu government has raised significant concerns in the Supreme Court regarding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp on a disputed stone pillar, warning of potential religious claims on survey pillars nationwide and escalating communal tensions.

IMAGE: Devotees gather at Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple for darshan ahead of the total lunar eclipse, in Thiruparankundram, Tamil Nadu, September 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Tamil Nadu government argued in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that allowing the Karthigai Deepam lamp on a stone pillar near a Dargah could lead to widespread religious claims on survey pillars.

The state is seeking a stay on a Madras high court direction, citing concerns about law and order and potential communal tension at the Thiruparankundram hill site.

The HR&CE department opposed a petition seeking ASI control over the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and the hill, asserting the temple's settled ownership and traditional practices.

The dispute centres on lighting the Deepam at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) versus the traditional Deepa Mandapam, with the festival approaching on November 24 this year.

Historical records and existing archaeological protection at Thirupparankundram do not support lighting lamps at multiple locations, especially near the Dargah, due to past communal tensions.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday contended in the Supreme Court that permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop a stone pillar, near the Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill, could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Madurai district collector, stated this before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi while seeking a stay on the Madras high court's direction.

"Our fear as a State is that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things... Let the court's jurisdiction not be expanded, otherwise thousands of survey pillars in the country will start becoming religious," Sankaranarayanan submitted.

High Court Order And Dargah Committee's Objections

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah committee, contended that the single bench passed the order without giving adequate time to them to file a reply in accordance with the High Court rules.

Ahmadi argued that the single judge of the High Court had conducted a site visit without notice to the Dargah before passing the order.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.

State's Urgent Plea And Traditional Practices

Seeking urgent interim relief, the state government had on Tuesday pointed out that the Karthigai Deepam festival, falling on November 24 this year, was approaching and that the lamp would have to be lit at the "disputed" location if the High Court's direction was not stayed.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the state government, had said that there was no established custom of lighting the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar, known as the Deepathoon.

HR&CE Department's Stance On Temple Ownership And Traditions

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Department had strongly opposed the petition seeking Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) control over the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thirupparankundram hill, and also changes in the traditional Karthigai Deepam celebrations.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple at Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the deepam should be lit on the Thirupparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres away from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah.

In an affidavit filed before the bench, the HR&CE Department opposed the plea which sought a direction to the ASI to take over the temple and the Thirupparankundram hill, saying the temple's ownership and the existing religious practices have been settled through decades of judicial proceedings.

HR&CE Commissioner T G Vinay said the hill is owned by the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, Thirupparankundram, to the extent recognised by a civil court decree of 1923, which was subsequently restored by the Privy Council in 1931.

The affidavit opposed three reliefs sought by petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad seeking the handing over of the entire temple and hill to the ASI, keeping a lamp burning round the clock at a stone pillar described as the Deepathoon and illuminating the entire hill with lamps during Karthigai Deepam.

"A title so settled cannot be disturbed and the administration of a religious endowment entrusted by statute to the HR&CE cannot be wrested away and handed over to the ASI upon a petition that pleads no ground in law and seeks the relief in the teeth of a concluded civil adjudication of title," the affidavit said.

On the contentious issue of lighting the Karthigai Deepam, the HR&CE commissioner maintained that the festival lamp has traditionally been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple and not at the hilltop or the stone pillar now being described as the Deepathoon.

It further referred to historical records of attempts made in 1862 and 1912 to light lamps near the summit of the hillock where the dargah is situated.

Law And Order Implications And ASI Takeover Opposition

Opposing the demand for an ASI takeover, the commissioner contended that archaeological protection at Thirupparankundram extends only to specified features, including the rock-cut cave and inscriptions, and not to the entire hill or the functioning temple.

It cautioned that permitting lighting at multiple locations on the hill, particularly in the vicinity of the dargah, could disturb the existing arrangements and create law and order complications at a site with a history of communal tension.