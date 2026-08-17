BJP replaces Amit Malviya, appoints new social media chief

Deepak Mhaskey, an experienced academic and former EIL board member, has been appointed to lead the BJP's crucial social media department, succeeding long-serving chief Amit Malviya, as the party aims to strengthen its digital communication and outreach.

IMAGE: Amit Malviya. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed as the new head of the BJP's social media department.

Mhaskey replaces Amit Malviya, who served as the department head for 11 years.

Mhaskey is an academic and previously served as an independent director of Engineers India Limited (EIL).

He also holds the position of chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC).

Amit Malviya expressed confidence that the new leadership will achieve new milestones in BJP's digital communication.

Deepak Mhaskey, academic and former member of the board of Engineers India Limited, was on Monday appointed as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's social media department, replacing Amit Malviya, who had been steering the party's social media outreach for 11 years.

Malviya congratulated his successor, who also had a stint as a chemistry professor in Chhattisgarh.

Deepak Mhaskey's Background And Role

Mhaskey, born in 1968, is the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC).

He possesses a state minister-rank and is a permanent invitee of the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit.

He had also served as an independent director of Engineers India Limited (EIL), a central PSU known for engineering consultancy and project management, principally focused on the oil & gas and petrochemical industries.

'Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country,' Malviya said in a post on X.

'I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP's Social Media Department, and the co-conveners Smt. Priti Gandhi ji, Shri Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Shri Alok Bhatt ji and Shri Arun Yadav ji," he added.

Future Of BJP's Digital Outreach

Malviya said he had had the privilege of working closely with each of them over the last decade and was confident that under the new leadership, the BJP's digital communication would achieve newer milestones and continue to shape India's public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity.

Malviya came into prominence in 2009 through a forum called 'Friends of BJP' and was made head of the party's IT department in 2015.

;A BIG THANK YOU to the BJP's massive support base on social media, a community brimming with commitment, energy and ideas. This family has stayed together through thick and thin and played a decisive role in reshaping India's public discourse. You have been an incredible source of strength to me personally and to the cause,' he said.

Malviya said he had the opportunity to meet and interact with many supporters of the BJP's social media over the 11 years he was at the helm, and those interactions will always remain special.

'I hope you will continue to extend the same unstinted support to the party and to my successors in the years ahead. India is poised to scale even greater heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the BJP. Your contribution to this journey will be remembered and written in glorious words,' he said.